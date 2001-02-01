To the Members of Ashima Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ashima Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from Contract with Customers In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Companys revenue from real estate projects is recognized at a point in time, which is upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the promised asset. Application of Ind AS 115 requires significant judgment in determining when ‘control of the property underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer and in assessment of whether the contracts with customers involved any financing element. As the revenue recognition involves significant judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: • We obtained and understood management process and controls around transfer of control in case of real estate projects and tested the relevant controls over revenue recognition at a point in time. • We assessed the management evaluation of whether the contracts with customers involved any financing element, taking into account the consideration received in accordance with the terms of the contract. • We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and inspected the underlying customer contracts, sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the property to the customer based on which revenue is recognized at a point in time. • We tested completeness of total number of units sold and total amount of revenue recognised by reconciling the possession report with books of accounts, on a sample basis. • We performed cut off procedures for determination of revenue in appropriate reporting period. • We assessed the disclosure made in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our audit reports thereon.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. •

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind-AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were

operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept, so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Item[B] of Note 25 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other

sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend is declared or paid during the year by the company, so reporting under clause (f) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For MUKESH M. SHAH & CO., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 106625W Suvrat S. Shah Partner Place: Ahmedabad UDIN : 24102651BKBLVA5823 Date : May 25, 2024 Membership No.: 102651

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

1. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the property, plant and equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed under property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventories were physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. The Company has not provided loans, advances in nature of loan, stood guarantee or provided security to a company, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the order is not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security or made any investments to which provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal, in this regard.

6. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records, the company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues wherever payable have been paid during the year with the appropriate authorities. Moreover, as at March 31 2024, there are no such undisputed dues payable for a period of more the six months from the day they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues of clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sr. Name of Statute No. Nature of Dues Amount [Rs. in Lacs] Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.87 A.Y. 2001-02 Assessing Officer 2 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 13.43 A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)-1, Ahmedabad 3 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 17.05 A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)-1, Ahmedabad 4 Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax 1,906.01 F.Y. 1999-2000 and 20002001 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) of Commercial Tax 5 Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax 26.87 A.Y. 2002-03 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax 6 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 VAT 1.34 F.Y. 2011-12 Commissioner (Appeals) of Commercial Tax 7 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESI Contribution 101.92 FY 1994-95 to FY 1996-97 ESI Court 8 The Customs Act, 1962 Counter Vailing Duty 6.80 2012 Assistant/ Deputy Commissioner of Customs 9 The Customs Act, 1962 Counter Vailing Duty 3.50 2012 CESTAT 10 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty and Penalty 265.77 FY 2002-03 Gujarat High Court 11 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty and Penalty 35.66 FY 2010-11 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Commissioner (A), Ahmedabad 12 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty and Penalty 11.18 FY 2010-11 Joint Secretary, Revision Application under Ministry of Finance 13 Textile Committee Act, 1963 Textile Cess 52.40 AY 1996-97 to 1999-00 Textile Cess Appellate Tribunal

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the books of account, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or interest thereon from any financial institution, banks, government or due to debenture holders during the year.

An amount of 750 lacs in suspense account remains unsettled. Refer Note 18 of notes to financial statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed term loans, hence reporting under Paragraph 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been used during the year for the long-term purpose by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies.

10. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud

by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by management/ Audit Committee, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) I n our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system

commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports to the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year; however, it has incurred cash losses of 252 Lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Report on the Internal Financial Control clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ashima Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India [“ICAI”]. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.