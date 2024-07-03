Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹30.59
Prev. Close₹31.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.77
Day's High₹31.48
Day's Low₹30.1
52 Week's High₹44.8
52 Week's Low₹28.01
Book Value₹18.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.09
P/E50.9
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
6.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.83
8.25
7.76
10.11
Net Worth
19.03
18.45
17.96
16.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.65
13.51
5.95
26.13
yoy growth (%)
-43.34
127.11
-77.23
24.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.41
-0.94
-0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
1.34
0.59
2.25
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.47
-0.48
-0.39
Tax paid
0
-0.35
-0.23
-0.62
Working capital
-0.7
3.47
-4.3
0.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.34
127.11
-77.23
24.1
Op profit growth
-66.29
70.5
-63.72
-17.59
EBIT growth
-84.98
86.01
-67.92
-3.8
Net profit growth
-86.07
176.73
-77.88
28.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
9.14
6.91
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
9.14
6.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandra Shekhar Verma
Executive Director
Amita Verma
Independent Director
Deep Shankar Srivastava
Independent Director
Rajeev Ranjan Sarkari
Independent Director
Kumar Vishwajeet Singh
Executive Director
Shivani Chandra
Reports by Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd
Summary
ACE Integrated Solutions Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Ace Integrated Solutions Private Limited on 4, July 1997. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ace Integrated Solutions Limited on 30, September 2016.The Company had commenced its operations in 1997. It took up the challenge to provide secured services related to Recruitment & Examination Management and now over 20 years of experience in providing cost effective solutions to variety of Recruitment and processing projects.ACE is a Indias leading Recruitment & Examination Services Management Company, bringing together the Domain Expertise and innovative skills required for the successful execution of the project every time with highest level of security and customer satisfaction. The company has over 16000 Sq. Ft. area which is well equipped with the Equipment and machinery required for the execution and production of all the deliverables involved in any of the Recruitment and Examination Project. The Subsidiary division namely Amety Offset Printers is completely mapped with the requirements of the execution of the voluminous turnkey projects (Single / Multiple location across India).ACE offers a range of services namely, On-Line & off line Application Form designing, Barcoding, Collection, Data Capturing & Processing, Designing Printing and Dispatch of Admit Cards, Arrangement of test venues, Designing & printing of OMR answer s
Read More
The Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is ₹31.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is 50.9 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is ₹28.01 and ₹44.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.73%, 3 Years at 6.10%, 1 Year at -23.05%, 6 Month at -9.18%, 3 Month at -9.48% and 1 Month at -7.06%.
