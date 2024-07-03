Summary

ACE Integrated Solutions Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Ace Integrated Solutions Private Limited on 4, July 1997. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ace Integrated Solutions Limited on 30, September 2016.The Company had commenced its operations in 1997. It took up the challenge to provide secured services related to Recruitment & Examination Management and now over 20 years of experience in providing cost effective solutions to variety of Recruitment and processing projects.ACE is a Indias leading Recruitment & Examination Services Management Company, bringing together the Domain Expertise and innovative skills required for the successful execution of the project every time with highest level of security and customer satisfaction. The company has over 16000 Sq. Ft. area which is well equipped with the Equipment and machinery required for the execution and production of all the deliverables involved in any of the Recruitment and Examination Project. The Subsidiary division namely Amety Offset Printers is completely mapped with the requirements of the execution of the voluminous turnkey projects (Single / Multiple location across India).ACE offers a range of services namely, On-Line & off line Application Form designing, Barcoding, Collection, Data Capturing & Processing, Designing Printing and Dispatch of Admit Cards, Arrangement of test venues, Designing & printing of OMR answer s

