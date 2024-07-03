iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Share Price

30.48
(-1.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.59
  • Day's High31.48
  • 52 Wk High44.8
  • Prev. Close31.05
  • Day's Low30.1
  • 52 Wk Low 28.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.77
  • P/E50.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.7
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

6.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.83

8.25

7.76

10.11

Net Worth

19.03

18.45

17.96

16.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.65

13.51

5.95

26.13

yoy growth (%)

-43.34

127.11

-77.23

24.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.41

-0.94

-0.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

1.34

0.59

2.25

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.47

-0.48

-0.39

Tax paid

0

-0.35

-0.23

-0.62

Working capital

-0.7

3.47

-4.3

0.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.34

127.11

-77.23

24.1

Op profit growth

-66.29

70.5

-63.72

-17.59

EBIT growth

-84.98

86.01

-67.92

-3.8

Net profit growth

-86.07

176.73

-77.88

28.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

9.14

6.91

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

9.14

6.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.2

View Annually Results

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandra Shekhar Verma

Executive Director

Amita Verma

Independent Director

Deep Shankar Srivastava

Independent Director

Rajeev Ranjan Sarkari

Independent Director

Kumar Vishwajeet Singh

Executive Director

Shivani Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd

Summary

ACE Integrated Solutions Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Ace Integrated Solutions Private Limited on 4, July 1997. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ace Integrated Solutions Limited on 30, September 2016.The Company had commenced its operations in 1997. It took up the challenge to provide secured services related to Recruitment & Examination Management and now over 20 years of experience in providing cost effective solutions to variety of Recruitment and processing projects.ACE is a Indias leading Recruitment & Examination Services Management Company, bringing together the Domain Expertise and innovative skills required for the successful execution of the project every time with highest level of security and customer satisfaction. The company has over 16000 Sq. Ft. area which is well equipped with the Equipment and machinery required for the execution and production of all the deliverables involved in any of the Recruitment and Examination Project. The Subsidiary division namely Amety Offset Printers is completely mapped with the requirements of the execution of the voluminous turnkey projects (Single / Multiple location across India).ACE offers a range of services namely, On-Line & off line Application Form designing, Barcoding, Collection, Data Capturing & Processing, Designing Printing and Dispatch of Admit Cards, Arrangement of test venues, Designing & printing of OMR answer s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is ₹31.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is 50.9 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is ₹28.01 and ₹44.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd?

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.73%, 3 Years at 6.10%, 1 Year at -23.05%, 6 Month at -9.18%, 3 Month at -9.48% and 1 Month at -7.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.47 %

