|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.65
13.51
5.95
26.13
yoy growth (%)
-43.34
127.11
-77.23
24.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.41
-0.94
-0.81
As % of sales
12.15
10.47
15.82
3.11
Other costs
-6.2
-10.55
-4.1
-22.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.02
78.06
68.91
87.3
Operating profit
0.52
1.54
0.9
2.5
OPM
6.81
11.45
15.26
9.57
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.47
-0.48
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.17
-0.22
-0.29
Other income
0.17
0.44
0.39
0.43
Profit before tax
0.14
1.34
0.59
2.25
Taxes
0
-0.35
-0.23
-0.62
Tax rate
-4.86
-26
-39.39
-27.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.99
0.36
1.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.99
0.36
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-86.07
176.73
-77.88
28.22
NPM
1.81
7.37
6.05
6.22
