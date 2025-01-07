iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29.97
(-1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:24:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.65

13.51

5.95

26.13

yoy growth (%)

-43.34

127.11

-77.23

24.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.41

-0.94

-0.81

As % of sales

12.15

10.47

15.82

3.11

Other costs

-6.2

-10.55

-4.1

-22.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.02

78.06

68.91

87.3

Operating profit

0.52

1.54

0.9

2.5

OPM

6.81

11.45

15.26

9.57

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.47

-0.48

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.17

-0.22

-0.29

Other income

0.17

0.44

0.39

0.43

Profit before tax

0.14

1.34

0.59

2.25

Taxes

0

-0.35

-0.23

-0.62

Tax rate

-4.86

-26

-39.39

-27.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.99

0.36

1.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.99

0.36

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-86.07

176.73

-77.88

28.22

NPM

1.81

7.37

6.05

6.22

