Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
1.34
0.59
2.25
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.47
-0.48
-0.39
Tax paid
0
-0.35
-0.23
-0.62
Working capital
-0.7
3.47
-4.3
0.78
Other operating items
Operating
-1.02
3.99
-4.42
2.01
Capital expenditure
0.53
-0.08
0.16
1.04
Free cash flow
-0.49
3.91
-4.26
3.05
Equity raised
19.94
17.94
17.21
10.36
Investing
-1.02
-1.84
3.04
0
Financing
-0.4
0.22
3.2
10.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.02
20.23
19.19
23.5
