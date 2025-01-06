iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Ace Integrated FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

1.34

0.59

2.25

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.47

-0.48

-0.39

Tax paid

0

-0.35

-0.23

-0.62

Working capital

-0.7

3.47

-4.3

0.78

Other operating items

Operating

-1.02

3.99

-4.42

2.01

Capital expenditure

0.53

-0.08

0.16

1.04

Free cash flow

-0.49

3.91

-4.26

3.05

Equity raised

19.94

17.94

17.21

10.36

Investing

-1.02

-1.84

3.04

0

Financing

-0.4

0.22

3.2

10.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.02

20.23

19.19

23.5

