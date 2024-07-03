iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

29.89
(-1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.16

2.52

3.32

2.37

1.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.16

2.52

3.32

2.37

1.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.06

0.35

0.03

0.05

Total Income

3.22

2.58

3.67

2.4

1.93

Total Expenditure

3.21

2.48

2.79

2.51

2.1

PBIDT

0.01

0.1

0.88

-0.11

-0.17

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.01

0.1

0.88

-0.11

-0.17

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0.08

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

0.02

0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.01

0.05

0.74

-0.16

-0.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.01

0.05

0.74

-0.16

-0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.01

0.05

0.74

-0.16

-0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.05

0.88

-0.16

-0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.31

3.96

26.5

-4.64

-9.04

PBDTM(%)

0.31

3.96

26.5

-4.64

-9.04

PATM(%)

-0.31

1.98

22.28

-6.75

-10.1

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd

