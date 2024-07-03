Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.16
2.52
3.32
2.37
1.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.16
2.52
3.32
2.37
1.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.06
0.35
0.03
0.05
Total Income
3.22
2.58
3.67
2.4
1.93
Total Expenditure
3.21
2.48
2.79
2.51
2.1
PBIDT
0.01
0.1
0.88
-0.11
-0.17
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.01
0.1
0.88
-0.11
-0.17
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
0.02
0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.01
0.05
0.74
-0.16
-0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.01
0.05
0.74
-0.16
-0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.01
0.05
0.74
-0.16
-0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.05
0.88
-0.16
-0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.31
3.96
26.5
-4.64
-9.04
PBDTM(%)
0.31
3.96
26.5
-4.64
-9.04
PATM(%)
-0.31
1.98
22.28
-6.75
-10.1
