Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

Ace Integrated CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
ACE INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ACE INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 16, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Ace Integrated: Related News

No Record Found

