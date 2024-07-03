Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹224
Prev. Close₹223.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹417.38
Day's High₹224
Day's Low₹210.35
52 Week's High₹320.45
52 Week's Low₹202
Book Value₹89.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,625.62
P/E19.17
EPS11.65
Divi. Yield3.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
171
171
171
171
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,256.21
1,185.24
1,148.86
1,136.72
Net Worth
1,427.21
1,356.24
1,319.86
1,307.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,522.09
1,529.76
1,726.16
1,705.32
yoy growth (%)
-0.5
-11.37
1.22
6.97
Raw materials
-987.55
-922.31
-1,076.61
-1,080.51
As % of sales
64.88
60.29
62.37
63.36
Employee costs
-217.59
-214.11
-197.99
-199.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
156.64
232.44
261.11
254.1
Depreciation
-45.58
-41.9
-26.55
-25.84
Tax paid
-40.19
-55.26
-76.3
-83.69
Working capital
-4.33
-45.3
59.96
37.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.5
-11.37
1.22
6.97
Op profit growth
-31.55
-9.51
4.52
2.61
EBIT growth
-32.64
-9.38
2.58
5.67
Net profit growth
-34.27
-4.13
8.44
3.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,339.23
2,321.48
2,055.35
1,528.98
1,534.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,339.23
2,321.48
2,055.35
1,528.98
1,534.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.03
36.63
37.12
49.26
50.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kavita Bhavsar
Chairman & Managing Director
Adhipnath Palchaudhuri
Director (Manufacturing)
R. M. Uthayaraja
Director (Finance) & CFO
Saurav Dutta
Director (Human Resources)
Abhijit Ghosh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
Summary
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in diversified business with presence in both manufacturing and service businesses. The company is engaged in the business of Industrial Packaging, Greases & Lubricants, Leather Chemicals, Logistic Services and Infrastructure, Refinery & Oil Field and Travel & Vacation Services in India.Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is the market leader in the 210L Mild Steel (MS) Drum industry, a part of the Rigid Industrial Packaging segment, with a market share of more than 34%. The strategic business unit (SBU) operates through six manufacturing plants on pan India basis, which include the state-of-the-art facility at Navi Mumbai. The SBU manufactures high quality products ranging from Open Head, Tight Head, Plain, Lacquered, Composite, Galvanized, Tall, Necked-In and Conical Drums catering to diverse industry segments and the best-in-class customers in these segments. These products are utilized for packaging Additives, Chemicals, Lubricants, Food & Fruit Pulp, Edible Oils and various Liquid and Semi Liquid substances.The companys Greases & Lubricants SBU has Pan India operation with three manufacturing plants in Kolkata, Silvassa and Chennai. The SBU is divided into three segments viz. Contract Manufacturing and Processing, Direct Sales and Channel Sales (Automotive and Industrial). The Leather Chemicals SBU manufactures specialty leather chemicals.In the Logistics Infrastructure SBU, the company has three state-of-the-art
Read More
The Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹212.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is ₹3625.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is 19.17 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is ₹202 and ₹320.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.40%, 3 Years at 20.39%, 1 Year at -2.83%, 6 Month at -18.13%, 3 Month at -16.35% and 1 Month at -4.62%.
