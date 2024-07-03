Summary

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in diversified business with presence in both manufacturing and service businesses. The company is engaged in the business of Industrial Packaging, Greases & Lubricants, Leather Chemicals, Logistic Services and Infrastructure, Refinery & Oil Field and Travel & Vacation Services in India.Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is the market leader in the 210L Mild Steel (MS) Drum industry, a part of the Rigid Industrial Packaging segment, with a market share of more than 34%. The strategic business unit (SBU) operates through six manufacturing plants on pan India basis, which include the state-of-the-art facility at Navi Mumbai. The SBU manufactures high quality products ranging from Open Head, Tight Head, Plain, Lacquered, Composite, Galvanized, Tall, Necked-In and Conical Drums catering to diverse industry segments and the best-in-class customers in these segments. These products are utilized for packaging Additives, Chemicals, Lubricants, Food & Fruit Pulp, Edible Oils and various Liquid and Semi Liquid substances.The companys Greases & Lubricants SBU has Pan India operation with three manufacturing plants in Kolkata, Silvassa and Chennai. The SBU is divided into three segments viz. Contract Manufacturing and Processing, Direct Sales and Channel Sales (Automotive and Industrial). The Leather Chemicals SBU manufactures specialty leather chemicals.In the Logistics Infrastructure SBU, the company has three state-of-the-art

Read More