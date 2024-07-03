iifl-logo-icon 1
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Share Price

212.02
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:57 PM

  • Open224
  • Day's High224
  • 52 Wk High320.45
  • Prev. Close223.19
  • Day's Low210.35
  • 52 Wk Low 202
  • Turnover (lac)417.38
  • P/E19.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.1
  • EPS11.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,625.62
  • Div. Yield3.81
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

224

Prev. Close

223.19

Turnover(Lac.)

417.38

Day's High

224

Day's Low

210.35

52 Week's High

320.45

52 Week's Low

202

Book Value

89.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,625.62

P/E

19.17

EPS

11.65

Divi. Yield

3.81

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.5

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.16%

Institutions: 5.15%

Non-Institutions: 94.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

171

171

171

171

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,256.21

1,185.24

1,148.86

1,136.72

Net Worth

1,427.21

1,356.24

1,319.86

1,307.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,522.09

1,529.76

1,726.16

1,705.32

yoy growth (%)

-0.5

-11.37

1.22

6.97

Raw materials

-987.55

-922.31

-1,076.61

-1,080.51

As % of sales

64.88

60.29

62.37

63.36

Employee costs

-217.59

-214.11

-197.99

-199.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

156.64

232.44

261.11

254.1

Depreciation

-45.58

-41.9

-26.55

-25.84

Tax paid

-40.19

-55.26

-76.3

-83.69

Working capital

-4.33

-45.3

59.96

37.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.5

-11.37

1.22

6.97

Op profit growth

-31.55

-9.51

4.52

2.61

EBIT growth

-32.64

-9.38

2.58

5.67

Net profit growth

-34.27

-4.13

8.44

3.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,339.23

2,321.48

2,055.35

1,528.98

1,534.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,339.23

2,321.48

2,055.35

1,528.98

1,534.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.03

36.63

37.12

49.26

50.59

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kavita Bhavsar

Chairman & Managing Director

Adhipnath Palchaudhuri

Director (Manufacturing)

R. M. Uthayaraja

Director (Finance) & CFO

Saurav Dutta

Director (Human Resources)

Abhijit Ghosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

Summary

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is a Government of India Enterprise engaged in diversified business with presence in both manufacturing and service businesses. The company is engaged in the business of Industrial Packaging, Greases & Lubricants, Leather Chemicals, Logistic Services and Infrastructure, Refinery & Oil Field and Travel & Vacation Services in India.Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is the market leader in the 210L Mild Steel (MS) Drum industry, a part of the Rigid Industrial Packaging segment, with a market share of more than 34%. The strategic business unit (SBU) operates through six manufacturing plants on pan India basis, which include the state-of-the-art facility at Navi Mumbai. The SBU manufactures high quality products ranging from Open Head, Tight Head, Plain, Lacquered, Composite, Galvanized, Tall, Necked-In and Conical Drums catering to diverse industry segments and the best-in-class customers in these segments. These products are utilized for packaging Additives, Chemicals, Lubricants, Food & Fruit Pulp, Edible Oils and various Liquid and Semi Liquid substances.The companys Greases & Lubricants SBU has Pan India operation with three manufacturing plants in Kolkata, Silvassa and Chennai. The SBU is divided into three segments viz. Contract Manufacturing and Processing, Direct Sales and Channel Sales (Automotive and Industrial). The Leather Chemicals SBU manufactures specialty leather chemicals.In the Logistics Infrastructure SBU, the company has three state-of-the-art
Company FAQs

What is the Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd share price today?

The Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹212.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is ₹3625.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is 19.17 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is ₹202 and ₹320.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd?

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.40%, 3 Years at 20.39%, 1 Year at -2.83%, 6 Month at -18.13%, 3 Month at -16.35% and 1 Month at -4.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 5.15 %
Public - 94.85 %

