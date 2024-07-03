Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,762.54
1,713.44
1,479.99
1,030.21
1,189.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,762.54
1,713.44
1,479.99
1,030.21
1,189.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.33
19.47
21.63
32.98
31.4
Total Income
1,795.87
1,732.9
1,501.62
1,063.19
1,220.43
Total Expenditure
1,549.36
1,563.47
1,375.2
979.8
1,063.06
PBIDT
246.51
169.43
126.42
83.39
157.36
Interest
16.24
13.43
10.4
8.95
10.28
PBDT
230.27
156
116.02
74.43
147.08
Depreciation
43.71
42.41
41.73
40.53
32.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
56.75
36.36
24.98
18.32
35.79
Deferred Tax
-8.41
-4.72
-4.28
-2.17
-2.79
Reported Profit After Tax
138.23
81.95
53.58
17.75
81.81
Minority Interest After NP
-3.73
-2.91
-2.47
-3.94
-4.86
Net Profit after Minority Interest
187.79
127.25
90.86
45.07
114.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
187.79
127.25
90.86
45.07
114.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.98
7.44
5.31
2.64
6.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
171
171
171
171
171
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.98
9.88
8.54
8.09
13.23
PBDTM(%)
13.06
9.1
7.83
7.22
12.36
PATM(%)
7.84
4.78
3.62
1.72
6.88
No Record Found
