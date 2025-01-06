Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
156.64
232.44
261.11
254.1
Depreciation
-45.58
-41.9
-26.55
-25.84
Tax paid
-40.19
-55.26
-76.3
-83.69
Working capital
-4.33
-45.3
59.96
37.72
Other operating items
Operating
66.53
89.96
218.22
182.29
Capital expenditure
44.82
221.65
40.6
28.41
Free cash flow
111.35
311.61
258.82
210.7
Equity raised
2,168.92
2,170.34
2,123.03
2,083.31
Investing
0.28
-8.91
51.03
28.93
Financing
46.75
19.63
14.9
0
Dividends paid
0
0
114
79.8
Net in cash
2,327.32
2,492.68
2,561.79
2,402.74
