Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

210.11
(-5.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Balmer Lawrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

156.64

232.44

261.11

254.1

Depreciation

-45.58

-41.9

-26.55

-25.84

Tax paid

-40.19

-55.26

-76.3

-83.69

Working capital

-4.33

-45.3

59.96

37.72

Other operating items

Operating

66.53

89.96

218.22

182.29

Capital expenditure

44.82

221.65

40.6

28.41

Free cash flow

111.35

311.61

258.82

210.7

Equity raised

2,168.92

2,170.34

2,123.03

2,083.31

Investing

0.28

-8.91

51.03

28.93

Financing

46.75

19.63

14.9

0

Dividends paid

0

0

114

79.8

Net in cash

2,327.32

2,492.68

2,561.79

2,402.74

