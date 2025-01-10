Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
171
171
171
171
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,256.21
1,185.24
1,148.86
1,136.72
Net Worth
1,427.21
1,356.24
1,319.86
1,307.72
Minority Interest
Debt
35.03
31.38
26.99
34.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
60.69
58.7
55.13
49.04
Total Liabilities
1,522.93
1,446.32
1,401.98
1,391.34
Fixed Assets
636.49
612.58
592.73
604.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
89.62
129.84
129.89
129.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
54.45
40.2
38.98
31.83
Networking Capital
217.91
215.88
224.84
93.48
Inventories
193.22
204.98
200.95
160.14
Inventory Days
38.4
Sundry Debtors
420.23
359.46
313.89
288.91
Debtor Days
69.28
Other Current Assets
367.7
340.35
292.04
209.6
Sundry Creditors
-311.06
-303.73
-272.51
-270.72
Creditor Days
64.91
Other Current Liabilities
-452.18
-385.18
-309.53
-294.44
Cash
524.47
447.83
415.53
531.53
Total Assets
1,522.94
1,446.33
1,401.97
1,391.34
