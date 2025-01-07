Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,522.09
1,529.76
1,726.16
1,705.32
yoy growth (%)
-0.5
-11.37
1.22
6.97
Raw materials
-987.55
-922.31
-1,076.61
-1,080.51
As % of sales
64.88
60.29
62.37
63.36
Employee costs
-217.59
-214.11
-197.99
-199.36
As % of sales
14.29
13.99
11.47
11.69
Other costs
-180.08
-193.38
-230.59
-214.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.83
12.64
13.35
12.55
Operating profit
136.85
199.94
220.96
211.39
OPM
8.99
13.07
12.8
12.39
Depreciation
-45.58
-41.9
-26.55
-25.84
Interest expense
-5.28
-7.98
-4.22
-4.53
Other income
70.66
82.39
70.93
73.09
Profit before tax
156.64
232.44
261.11
254.1
Taxes
-40.19
-55.26
-76.3
-83.69
Tax rate
-25.66
-23.77
-29.22
-32.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
116.45
177.17
184.81
170.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
116.45
177.17
184.81
170.41
yoy growth (%)
-34.27
-4.13
8.44
3.69
NPM
7.65
11.58
10.7
9.99
