Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

214.14
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,522.09

1,529.76

1,726.16

1,705.32

yoy growth (%)

-0.5

-11.37

1.22

6.97

Raw materials

-987.55

-922.31

-1,076.61

-1,080.51

As % of sales

64.88

60.29

62.37

63.36

Employee costs

-217.59

-214.11

-197.99

-199.36

As % of sales

14.29

13.99

11.47

11.69

Other costs

-180.08

-193.38

-230.59

-214.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.83

12.64

13.35

12.55

Operating profit

136.85

199.94

220.96

211.39

OPM

8.99

13.07

12.8

12.39

Depreciation

-45.58

-41.9

-26.55

-25.84

Interest expense

-5.28

-7.98

-4.22

-4.53

Other income

70.66

82.39

70.93

73.09

Profit before tax

156.64

232.44

261.11

254.1

Taxes

-40.19

-55.26

-76.3

-83.69

Tax rate

-25.66

-23.77

-29.22

-32.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

116.45

177.17

184.81

170.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

116.45

177.17

184.81

170.41

yoy growth (%)

-34.27

-4.13

8.44

3.69

NPM

7.65

11.58

10.7

9.99

