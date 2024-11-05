Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 7th January, 2025. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Appointment of Practicing Company Secretary for checking Annual Secretarial Compliance for FY 2024-25. Comments of Board of Directors with respect to fines imposed by BSE & NSE for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024,

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting dated 5th November, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor and Branch Auditors for Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Comments of Board of Directors of the Company with respect to fines imposed by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 at the meeting held on 18.09.2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

BALMER LAWRIE & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. is scheduled to be held on Monday 29th July 2024 to inter-alia consider the approval of Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024. Further to our intimation dated 26th June 2024 it may be noted that as per the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relative of Designated Persons framed pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) the Trading Window of the Company which has already been closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and Insider w.e.f. Monday 1st July 2024 shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the aforementioned Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter of Financial Year 2024-25 ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

1. Cessation of Directorship of Shri Adika Ratna Sekhar as Chairman and Managing Director with effect from 1st July, 2024. 2. Entrustment of additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director upon Shri Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri, Director (Service Businesses) with effect from 1st July, 2024 for a period of 3 months or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post or until further orders from the Administrative Ministry.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 6 May 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results BALMER LAWRIE & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), this is to hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th May, 2024, inter-alia, to consider the items mentioned in the attached pdf (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024) Further, to our earlier intimation dated 6th May, 2024 thereby intimating about the forthcoming Board Meeting of the Company, this is to state that the said Intimation dated 6th May, 2024 in the pdf format contained a typographical error and the scheduled date on which the Board Meeting is to be held be read as Friday, 24th May, 2024. Other contents of the said intimation dated 6th May, 2024 remains unchanged (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) The Board recommended dividend of Rs. 8.50 per equity share (i.e. 85%) for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Proposal for setting up a Free trade Warehousing zone in Special Economic Zone of Jawaharlal Nehru port Authority on a land parcel of approximately 15 Acres. Boards response for fine imposed by BSE Ltd. and NSE Ltd. for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. The said fine was imposed for reason beyond the control of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024