Indifra Ltd was originally incorporated as Starleads Consultants Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Starleads Consultants Private Limited to Airan Infrastructure Private Limited on January 24, 2012. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Airan Infrastructure Private Limited to Indifra Private Limited on December 26, 2022. Further, our Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Indifra Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company cater to various gas distribution companies for management of their gas distribution pipelines. The primary clients are Adani Gas Limited and Charotar Gas Sahakari Mandali Limited (CGSML), for gas pipeline management services. The Company started Gas Pipeline Management Services with CGSML the leading gas distribution company in the region and the worlds first co-operative Natural Gas Provider, in year 2022 with a proposition to collaborate and provide comprehensive gas pipeline management services in Charotar region of Gujarat.In FY 2017, the Company seized upon an opportunity to expand its business horizon by venturing into the sales of electrical appliances. Rec

