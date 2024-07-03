SectorDiversified
Open₹26.8
Prev. Close₹26.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹26.8
Day's Low₹26.8
52 Week's High₹74.9
52 Week's Low₹26.15
Book Value₹24.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.29
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.87
1.69
0.7
0.3
Net Worth
18.16
1.7
0.71
0.31
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Abhishek Agarwal
Executive Director
Vipulchandra Girishchandra Goswami
Non Executive Director
Bhoomika Gupta
Independent Director
Siddharth Dugar
Independent Director
Ajit Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchika Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indifra Ltd
Summary
Indifra Ltd was originally incorporated as Starleads Consultants Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Starleads Consultants Private Limited to Airan Infrastructure Private Limited on January 24, 2012. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Airan Infrastructure Private Limited to Indifra Private Limited on December 26, 2022. Further, our Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Indifra Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company cater to various gas distribution companies for management of their gas distribution pipelines. The primary clients are Adani Gas Limited and Charotar Gas Sahakari Mandali Limited (CGSML), for gas pipeline management services. The Company started Gas Pipeline Management Services with CGSML the leading gas distribution company in the region and the worlds first co-operative Natural Gas Provider, in year 2022 with a proposition to collaborate and provide comprehensive gas pipeline management services in Charotar region of Gujarat.In FY 2017, the Company seized upon an opportunity to expand its business horizon by venturing into the sales of electrical appliances. Rec
Read More
The Indifra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indifra Ltd is ₹19.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indifra Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indifra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indifra Ltd is ₹26.15 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indifra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -58.77%, 6 Month at -22.77%, 3 Month at -15.59% and 1 Month at -10.07%.
