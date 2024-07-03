iifl-logo-icon 1
Indifra Ltd Share Price

26.8
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:22:42 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.8
  • Day's High26.8
  • 52 Wk High74.9
  • Prev. Close26.8
  • Day's Low26.8
  • 52 Wk Low 26.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indifra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

26.8

Prev. Close

26.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

26.8

Day's Low

26.8

52 Week's High

74.9

52 Week's Low

26.15

Book Value

24.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indifra Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indifra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indifra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.55%

Non-Promoter- 32.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indifra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.29

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.87

1.69

0.7

0.3

Net Worth

18.16

1.7

0.71

0.31

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indifra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indifra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Abhishek Agarwal

Executive Director

Vipulchandra Girishchandra Goswami

Non Executive Director

Bhoomika Gupta

Independent Director

Siddharth Dugar

Independent Director

Ajit Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchika Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indifra Ltd

Summary

Indifra Ltd was originally incorporated as Starleads Consultants Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Starleads Consultants Private Limited to Airan Infrastructure Private Limited on January 24, 2012. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Airan Infrastructure Private Limited to Indifra Private Limited on December 26, 2022. Further, our Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Indifra Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company cater to various gas distribution companies for management of their gas distribution pipelines. The primary clients are Adani Gas Limited and Charotar Gas Sahakari Mandali Limited (CGSML), for gas pipeline management services. The Company started Gas Pipeline Management Services with CGSML the leading gas distribution company in the region and the worlds first co-operative Natural Gas Provider, in year 2022 with a proposition to collaborate and provide comprehensive gas pipeline management services in Charotar region of Gujarat.In FY 2017, the Company seized upon an opportunity to expand its business horizon by venturing into the sales of electrical appliances. Rec
Company FAQs

What is the Indifra Ltd share price today?

The Indifra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indifra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indifra Ltd is ₹19.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indifra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indifra Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indifra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indifra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indifra Ltd is ₹26.15 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indifra Ltd?

Indifra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -58.77%, 6 Month at -22.77%, 3 Month at -15.59% and 1 Month at -10.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indifra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indifra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.44 %

