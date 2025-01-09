Indifra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.29
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.87
1.69
0.7
0.3
Net Worth
18.16
1.7
0.71
0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.38
0.51
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.16
2.08
1.22
0.76
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.29
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.52
3.38
0.38
0.65
Inventories
0.69
0.56
0.53
0.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.8
3.11
2.59
1.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.32
0.75
0.25
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.66
-2.09
-0.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.38
-0.9
-0.55
Cash
0.32
-1.32
0.8
0.08
Total Assets
18.16
2.08
1.21
0.76
