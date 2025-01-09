iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indifra Ltd Balance Sheet

28.2
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indifra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.29

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.87

1.69

0.7

0.3

Net Worth

18.16

1.7

0.71

0.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.38

0.51

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.16

2.08

1.22

0.76

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.02

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.29

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.52

3.38

0.38

0.65

Inventories

0.69

0.56

0.53

0.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.8

3.11

2.59

1.32

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.32

0.75

0.25

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.66

-2.09

-0.99

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.38

-0.9

-0.55

Cash

0.32

-1.32

0.8

0.08

Total Assets

18.16

2.08

1.21

0.76

Indifra Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indifra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.