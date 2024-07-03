Indifra Ltd Summary

Indifra Ltd was originally incorporated as Starleads Consultants Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Starleads Consultants Private Limited to Airan Infrastructure Private Limited on January 24, 2012. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Airan Infrastructure Private Limited to Indifra Private Limited on December 26, 2022. Further, our Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Indifra Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 18, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company cater to various gas distribution companies for management of their gas distribution pipelines. The primary clients are Adani Gas Limited and Charotar Gas Sahakari Mandali Limited (CGSML), for gas pipeline management services. The Company started Gas Pipeline Management Services with CGSML the leading gas distribution company in the region and the worlds first co-operative Natural Gas Provider, in year 2022 with a proposition to collaborate and provide comprehensive gas pipeline management services in Charotar region of Gujarat.In FY 2017, the Company seized upon an opportunity to expand its business horizon by venturing into the sales of electrical appliances. Recognizing the increasing demand for high-quality products that enhance the comfort and convenience of customers, the company became a key distributor for V Guard, a renowned brand in the electrical appliances industry, catering to the needs of customers in the Gujarat region. By leveraging its existing network and expertise in the gas pipeline management sector, the Company strategically capitalized on the synergies between the two businesses. The companys electrical appliances portfolio includes voltage stabilizers, induction cooktops, inverters, batteries, ceiling fans, domestic switch gears and distribution boards (DBs), air coolers, water heaters, modular switches, solar water heaters, air source heat pump water heaters, energy-saving fans, and room heaters. It derive revenue from 2 major business verticals: Pipeline and Infrastructure Management Contracting Services and Distribution of electrical appliances.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of 2160000 Equity Shares through Public Issue.