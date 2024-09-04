|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Decided to call the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Satuiday, September 28, 2024, at 04:00 P.M. (IST) thrQugh Video Conferencing (VC) I Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM.) Indifra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Indifra Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.