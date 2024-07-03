SectorDiversified
Open₹975.3
Prev. Close₹972.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,753.12
Day's High₹982.05
Day's Low₹912
52 Week's High₹1,347.8
52 Week's Low₹435.45
Book Value₹271.47
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,283.96
P/E36.09
EPS26.94
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.03
29.03
29.03
29.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,632.9
3,504.37
3,269.53
2,947.16
Net Worth
3,661.93
3,533.4
3,298.56
2,976.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,678.46
1,026.99
1,079.99
1,308.64
yoy growth (%)
63.43
-4.9
-17.47
32.13
Raw materials
-781.57
-533.53
-610.83
-773.12
As % of sales
46.56
51.95
56.55
59.07
Employee costs
-102.69
-82.25
-83.2
-89.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
595.11
241.04
198.98
237.14
Depreciation
-32.75
-32.19
-31.88
-37.43
Tax paid
-189.44
-83.82
-67.97
-75.59
Working capital
245.15
-147.46
85.6
133.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.43
-4.9
-17.47
32.13
Op profit growth
127.96
23.83
-18.17
67.48
EBIT growth
138.5
16.01
-13.05
58.55
Net profit growth
147.02
20.25
-20.42
102.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,818.12
3,528.15
3,347.66
2,548.5
2,758.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,818.12
3,528.15
3,347.66
2,548.5
2,758.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
253.47
401.37
305.2
250.18
122.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D Ashok
Managing Director
P Trivikrama Prasad
Executive Director
G R K Prasad
Vice President & CS
VSN Raju
Executive Director & CEO
Ashwin Devineni
Independent Director
Koda Durga Prasad
Independent Director
G P Kundargi
Independent Director
Indra Kumar Alluri
Independent Director
Shanti Sree Bolleni
Reports by Nava Ltd
Summary
Nava Limited was formerly incorporated as Nava Bharat Ventures Limited on 7th November 1972. The Company name was changed from Nava Bharat Ventures Limited to Nava Limited in July, 2022. The Company was promoted by D. Subba Rao, P. Punnaiah and A.S. Chowdhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and selling of Ferro Alloys and Sugar, Mining Activities, Generation of Power, and Operation & Maintenance Services for power assets. The Company operates from its principal place of business located in Paloncha, Hyderabad, Kharagprasad and Samalkot in the states of Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. The Company began its operations with manufacture of Ferro Silicon in 1975 at Paloncha in the State of Andhra Pradesh. In 1980, NBVL obtained Industrial and Import licences for the setting up of a furnace with a capacity of 2,500 tonnes per annum of calcium silicide. It diversified into production of sugar and by products by way of amalgamation of Deccan Sugar & Abkhari Company Ltd with effect from 10th December; DSA became the Sugar Division of the Company in same year 1980. The Company obtained a Letter of Intent in 1989 for manufacture of 55,000 TPA of silico manganese in the State of M.P and also in same year, Andhra Foundry & Machine Company Ltd was amalgamated with the Company. NBVL had diversified its product-mix during the year 1991 as well as entered into long-term arrangement with Tata Iron & Steel Company (TISCO) for supply of Ferro c
The Nava Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹915.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nava Ltd is ₹13283.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nava Ltd is 36.09 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nava Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nava Ltd is ₹435.45 and ₹1347.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nava Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.70%, 3 Years at 104.86%, 1 Year at 110.59%, 6 Month at 29.14%, 3 Month at -7.58% and 1 Month at -7.53%.
