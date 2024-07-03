iifl-logo-icon 1
Nava Ltd Share Price

915.5
(-5.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

  • Open975.3
  • Day's High982.05
  • 52 Wk High1,347.8
  • Prev. Close972.4
  • Day's Low912
  • 52 Wk Low 435.45
  • Turnover (lac)1,753.12
  • P/E36.09
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value271.47
  • EPS26.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,283.96
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Nava Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

975.3

Prev. Close

972.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1,753.12

Day's High

982.05

Day's Low

912

52 Week's High

1,347.8

52 Week's Low

435.45

Book Value

271.47

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,283.96

P/E

36.09

EPS

26.94

Divi. Yield

0.41

Nava Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 01 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

Nava Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nava Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.85%

Non-Promoter- 11.18%

Institutions: 11.18%

Non-Institutions: 39.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nava Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.03

29.03

29.03

29.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,632.9

3,504.37

3,269.53

2,947.16

Net Worth

3,661.93

3,533.4

3,298.56

2,976.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,678.46

1,026.99

1,079.99

1,308.64

yoy growth (%)

63.43

-4.9

-17.47

32.13

Raw materials

-781.57

-533.53

-610.83

-773.12

As % of sales

46.56

51.95

56.55

59.07

Employee costs

-102.69

-82.25

-83.2

-89.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

595.11

241.04

198.98

237.14

Depreciation

-32.75

-32.19

-31.88

-37.43

Tax paid

-189.44

-83.82

-67.97

-75.59

Working capital

245.15

-147.46

85.6

133.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.43

-4.9

-17.47

32.13

Op profit growth

127.96

23.83

-18.17

67.48

EBIT growth

138.5

16.01

-13.05

58.55

Net profit growth

147.02

20.25

-20.42

102.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,818.12

3,528.15

3,347.66

2,548.5

2,758.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,818.12

3,528.15

3,347.66

2,548.5

2,758.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

253.47

401.37

305.2

250.18

122.2

View Annually Results

Nava Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nava Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D Ashok

Managing Director

P Trivikrama Prasad

Executive Director

G R K Prasad

Vice President & CS

VSN Raju

Executive Director & CEO

Ashwin Devineni

Independent Director

Koda Durga Prasad

Independent Director

G P Kundargi

Independent Director

Indra Kumar Alluri

Independent Director

Shanti Sree Bolleni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nava Ltd

Summary

Nava Limited was formerly incorporated as Nava Bharat Ventures Limited on 7th November 1972. The Company name was changed from Nava Bharat Ventures Limited to Nava Limited in July, 2022. The Company was promoted by D. Subba Rao, P. Punnaiah and A.S. Chowdhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and selling of Ferro Alloys and Sugar, Mining Activities, Generation of Power, and Operation & Maintenance Services for power assets. The Company operates from its principal place of business located in Paloncha, Hyderabad, Kharagprasad and Samalkot in the states of Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. The Company began its operations with manufacture of Ferro Silicon in 1975 at Paloncha in the State of Andhra Pradesh. In 1980, NBVL obtained Industrial and Import licences for the setting up of a furnace with a capacity of 2,500 tonnes per annum of calcium silicide. It diversified into production of sugar and by products by way of amalgamation of Deccan Sugar & Abkhari Company Ltd with effect from 10th December; DSA became the Sugar Division of the Company in same year 1980. The Company obtained a Letter of Intent in 1989 for manufacture of 55,000 TPA of silico manganese in the State of M.P and also in same year, Andhra Foundry & Machine Company Ltd was amalgamated with the Company. NBVL had diversified its product-mix during the year 1991 as well as entered into long-term arrangement with Tata Iron & Steel Company (TISCO) for supply of Ferro c
Company FAQs

What is the Nava Ltd share price today?

The Nava Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹915.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nava Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nava Ltd is ₹13283.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nava Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nava Ltd is 36.09 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nava Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nava Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nava Ltd is ₹435.45 and ₹1347.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nava Ltd?

Nava Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.70%, 3 Years at 104.86%, 1 Year at 110.59%, 6 Month at 29.14%, 3 Month at -7.58% and 1 Month at -7.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nava Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nava Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.85 %
Institutions - 11.18 %
Public - 39.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nava Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

