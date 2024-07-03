Summary

Nava Limited was formerly incorporated as Nava Bharat Ventures Limited on 7th November 1972. The Company name was changed from Nava Bharat Ventures Limited to Nava Limited in July, 2022. The Company was promoted by D. Subba Rao, P. Punnaiah and A.S. Chowdhri. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and selling of Ferro Alloys and Sugar, Mining Activities, Generation of Power, and Operation & Maintenance Services for power assets. The Company operates from its principal place of business located in Paloncha, Hyderabad, Kharagprasad and Samalkot in the states of Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. The Company began its operations with manufacture of Ferro Silicon in 1975 at Paloncha in the State of Andhra Pradesh. In 1980, NBVL obtained Industrial and Import licences for the setting up of a furnace with a capacity of 2,500 tonnes per annum of calcium silicide. It diversified into production of sugar and by products by way of amalgamation of Deccan Sugar & Abkhari Company Ltd with effect from 10th December; DSA became the Sugar Division of the Company in same year 1980. The Company obtained a Letter of Intent in 1989 for manufacture of 55,000 TPA of silico manganese in the State of M.P and also in same year, Andhra Foundry & Machine Company Ltd was amalgamated with the Company. NBVL had diversified its product-mix during the year 1991 as well as entered into long-term arrangement with Tata Iron & Steel Company (TISCO) for supply of Ferro c

