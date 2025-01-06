iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nava Ltd Cash Flow Statement

915.5
(-5.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nava Ltd

Nava FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

595.11

241.04

198.98

237.14

Depreciation

-32.75

-32.19

-31.88

-37.43

Tax paid

-189.44

-83.82

-67.97

-75.59

Working capital

245.15

-147.46

85.6

133.37

Other operating items

Operating

618.06

-22.43

184.72

257.49

Capital expenditure

3.46

26.82

-64.81

12.92

Free cash flow

621.52

4.38

119.91

270.41

Equity raised

5,834.21

5,704.98

5,523.58

5,189.49

Investing

237.02

121.34

550.51

120.45

Financing

18.15

-122.18

-36.88

40.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

26.78

Net in cash

6,710.9

5,708.52

6,157.12

5,647.88

Nava : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nava Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.