Nava Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
595.11
241.04
198.98
237.14
Depreciation
-32.75
-32.19
-31.88
-37.43
Tax paid
-189.44
-83.82
-67.97
-75.59
Working capital
245.15
-147.46
85.6
133.37
Other operating items
Operating
618.06
-22.43
184.72
257.49
Capital expenditure
3.46
26.82
-64.81
12.92
Free cash flow
621.52
4.38
119.91
270.41
Equity raised
5,834.21
5,704.98
5,523.58
5,189.49
Investing
237.02
121.34
550.51
120.45
Financing
18.15
-122.18
-36.88
40.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
26.78
Net in cash
6,710.9
5,708.52
6,157.12
5,647.88
