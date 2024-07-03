Nava Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
900.48
1,222.37
923.9
929.95
921.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
900.48
1,222.37
923.9
929.95
921.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.53
35.99
27.74
180.84
40.31
Total Income
945.01
1,258.36
951.64
1,110.78
962.29
Total Expenditure
486.78
632.73
542.56
520.19
562.88
PBIDT
458.23
625.63
409.08
590.6
399.41
Interest
6.53
8.59
52.82
46.35
95.35
PBDT
451.7
617.04
356.26
544.24
304.06
Depreciation
88.36
86.09
82.49
80.55
77.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
51.08
84.48
29.78
41.69
40.16
Deferred Tax
-19.71
0.53
-11.09
-43.03
-7.3
Reported Profit After Tax
331.97
445.93
255.08
465.03
193.23
Minority Interest After NP
80.89
90.28
48.89
136.82
44.95
Net Profit after Minority Interest
251.08
355.65
206.19
328.21
148.28
Extra-ordinary Items
2.08
-0.34
-0.26
104.96
0.49
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
249
355.99
206.45
223.25
147.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.3
24.51
14.21
22.6
10.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
200
0
0
0
Equity
29.03
29.03
29.03
29.03
29.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.88
51.18
44.27
63.5
43.32
PBDTM(%)
50.16
50.47
38.56
58.52
32.97
PATM(%)
36.86
36.48
27.6
50
20.95
