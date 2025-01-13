Nava Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.03
29.03
29.03
29.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,632.9
3,504.37
3,269.53
2,947.16
Net Worth
3,661.93
3,533.4
3,298.56
2,976.76
Minority Interest
Debt
9.41
132.24
192.85
174.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
81.08
91.55
115.87
111.83
Total Liabilities
3,752.42
3,757.19
3,607.28
3,263.29
Fixed Assets
671.43
684.36
673.59
696.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,239.41
2,105.9
2,121.94
1,884.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.64
15.39
20.37
109.45
Networking Capital
707.88
821.97
590.54
496.47
Inventories
434.76
505.45
277.13
192.24
Inventory Days
60.26
68.32
Sundry Debtors
219.89
219.89
201.97
156.53
Debtor Days
43.92
55.63
Other Current Assets
212.37
286.99
308.04
306.94
Sundry Creditors
-58.08
-99.7
-53.16
-41.2
Creditor Days
11.56
14.64
Other Current Liabilities
-101.06
-90.66
-143.44
-118.04
Cash
124.06
129.57
200.83
75.9
Total Assets
3,752.42
3,757.19
3,607.27
3,263.31
