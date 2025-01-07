Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,678.46
1,026.99
1,079.99
1,308.64
yoy growth (%)
63.43
-4.9
-17.47
32.13
Raw materials
-781.57
-533.53
-610.83
-773.12
As % of sales
46.56
51.95
56.55
59.07
Employee costs
-102.69
-82.25
-83.2
-89.8
As % of sales
6.11
8
7.7
6.86
Other costs
-231.93
-164.56
-186.78
-202.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.81
16.02
17.29
15.45
Operating profit
562.25
246.64
199.16
243.41
OPM
33.49
24.01
18.44
18.6
Depreciation
-32.75
-32.19
-31.88
-37.43
Interest expense
-12.28
-13.62
-20.52
-15.31
Other income
77.89
40.22
52.21
46.47
Profit before tax
595.11
241.04
198.98
237.14
Taxes
-189.44
-83.82
-67.97
-75.59
Tax rate
-31.83
-34.77
-34.15
-31.87
Minorities and other
7.44
-3.78
-2.45
0
Adj. profit
413.11
153.43
128.55
161.55
Exceptional items
-31.2
1.16
0
0
Net profit
381.9
154.6
128.55
161.55
yoy growth (%)
147.02
20.25
-20.42
102.97
NPM
22.75
15.05
11.9
12.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.