Nava Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

960
(4.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,678.46

1,026.99

1,079.99

1,308.64

yoy growth (%)

63.43

-4.9

-17.47

32.13

Raw materials

-781.57

-533.53

-610.83

-773.12

As % of sales

46.56

51.95

56.55

59.07

Employee costs

-102.69

-82.25

-83.2

-89.8

As % of sales

6.11

8

7.7

6.86

Other costs

-231.93

-164.56

-186.78

-202.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.81

16.02

17.29

15.45

Operating profit

562.25

246.64

199.16

243.41

OPM

33.49

24.01

18.44

18.6

Depreciation

-32.75

-32.19

-31.88

-37.43

Interest expense

-12.28

-13.62

-20.52

-15.31

Other income

77.89

40.22

52.21

46.47

Profit before tax

595.11

241.04

198.98

237.14

Taxes

-189.44

-83.82

-67.97

-75.59

Tax rate

-31.83

-34.77

-34.15

-31.87

Minorities and other

7.44

-3.78

-2.45

0

Adj. profit

413.11

153.43

128.55

161.55

Exceptional items

-31.2

1.16

0

0

Net profit

381.9

154.6

128.55

161.55

yoy growth (%)

147.02

20.25

-20.42

102.97

NPM

22.75

15.05

11.9

12.34

