|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the 52nd AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 12.15 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). We also hereby inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from August 01, 2024 to August 08, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of AGM and Final Dividend. Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
