Nava Ltd Dividend

885.4
(0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:09:58 PM

Nava CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Aug 202430 Aug 20241 Sep 20244200Interim
The Board has declared an interim dividend @200 % i.e. Rs.4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, and fixed September 1, 2024 as the Record date for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within the statutory time limit.
Dividend17 May 20241 Aug 20241 Aug 20244200Final
Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 The Board recommended a final dividend @ 200 % i.e. Rs. 4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid within the statutory time limit of such approval.

