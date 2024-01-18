Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 The Board recommended a final dividend @ 200 % i.e. Rs. 4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid within the statutory time limit of such approval.