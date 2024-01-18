|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|1 Sep 2024
|4
|200
|Interim
|The Board has declared an interim dividend @200 % i.e. Rs.4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, and fixed September 1, 2024 as the Record date for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within the statutory time limit.
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 The Board recommended a final dividend @ 200 % i.e. Rs. 4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid within the statutory time limit of such approval.
