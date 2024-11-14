Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Board considered sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company Sub-division/ split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of Re.1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of the Capital Clause (i.e., Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The sub-division/ split will be subject to approval of the members of the Company through postal ballot process. The record date for the said sub-division/ split will be fixed and intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e., August 08, 2024) The Board has declared an interim dividend @200 % i.e. Rs.4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, and fixed September 1, 2024 as the Record date for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within the statutory time limit. Further, the Board upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Nikhil Devineni (DIN - 08695842), as an Additional Director & Whole-time Director (designated as an Executive Director) effective from September 02, 2024 for a period of 5 (Five) years, subject to the approval of shareholders (a brief profile of the appointee is enclosed herewith as Annexure-II). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

Disclosure under reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 3 May 2024

Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Audited Financial Statements (standalone & consolidated) for the financial year ending March 31 2024. (b.) the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024