iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nava Ltd Board Meeting

886.95
(1.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:59:57 AM

Nava CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Board considered sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company Sub-division/ split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of Re.1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of the Capital Clause (i.e., Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The sub-division/ split will be subject to approval of the members of the Company through postal ballot process. The record date for the said sub-division/ split will be fixed and intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e., August 08, 2024) The Board has declared an interim dividend @200 % i.e. Rs.4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, and fixed September 1, 2024 as the Record date for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within the statutory time limit. Further, the Board upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Nikhil Devineni (DIN - 08695842), as an Additional Director & Whole-time Director (designated as an Executive Director) effective from September 02, 2024 for a period of 5 (Five) years, subject to the approval of shareholders (a brief profile of the appointee is enclosed herewith as Annexure-II). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
Disclosure under reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015
Board Meeting17 May 20243 May 2024
Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Audited Financial Statements (standalone & consolidated) for the financial year ending March 31 2024. (b.) the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
Nava Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday on February 2 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ended December 312023. Meeting of Board of Directors held on February 02,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)

Nava: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nava Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.