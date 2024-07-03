Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹15.2
Prev. Close₹16
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.73
Day's High₹16.8
Day's Low₹15.2
52 Week's High₹20.3
52 Week's Low₹6.7
Book Value₹-6.13
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.74
19.74
19.74
17.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-59.72
-24.95
-418.29
1,491.62
Net Worth
-39.98
-5.21
-398.55
1,508.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.06
1.1
5.84
yoy growth (%)
66.66
-94.55
-81.13
-56.28
Raw materials
-0.08
0
-0.3
-6.72
As % of sales
80
0
28.12
115.2
Employee costs
-4.16
-6.03
-2.15
-0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-88.09
-19.04
7.23
29.59
Depreciation
-1
-1.06
-0.08
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-3.41
-4.95
-10.93
Working capital
406.87
565.05
-49.17
401.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.66
-94.55
-81.13
-56.28
Op profit growth
-21.15
210.65
-1.61
-8.38
EBIT growth
310.76
-107.43
-70.46
3,516.22
Net profit growth
292.38
-1,084.87
-87.78
2,376.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.02
0.11
1.27
168.46
225.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
0.11
1.27
168.46
225.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.13
185.79
21.23
78.76
122.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gurrappa Gopalakrishna
Independent Director
Gyan Sudha Misra
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar Tripathi
Executive Director & CEO
KUBEIR KHERA
Independent Director
Supriya Bhatnagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Sharma
Independent Director
Prem Prakash Mirdha
Independent Director
Aishwarya Katoch
Independent Director
Gurinder Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Sharma
Reports by Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd
Summary
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited) was incorporated in India on July 24, 2007 as a public limited company with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate projects on land situated in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh). The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited to Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16 May 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to the Companys shareholders approval, at their AGM held on November 13, 2020, in order to create unique digital identity,through its digital platform Yaari, of which the Company has proprietary rights, and to charter right direction for its continuous focusaround promoting digital financial and other solutions and given that Yaari app, as a digital distribution platform, finds resonance ason date with lac of customers across a range of financial products and to leverage on its brand identity to grow to next frontier, thename of the Company was changed from Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited to Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited witheffect from November 30, 2021, upon receipt of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021, issued by the Registrarof Companies NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of digital platform and providing e-commerce services. Earlier
Read More
The Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹152.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is 0 and -3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹6.7 and ₹20.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.11%, 3 Years at -41.33%, 1 Year at 43.50%, 6 Month at 55.19%, 3 Month at 40.85% and 1 Month at -3.61%.
