Summary

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited) was incorporated in India on July 24, 2007 as a public limited company with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate projects on land situated in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh). The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited to Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16 May 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to the Companys shareholders approval, at their AGM held on November 13, 2020, in order to create unique digital identity,through its digital platform Yaari, of which the Company has proprietary rights, and to charter right direction for its continuous focusaround promoting digital financial and other solutions and given that Yaari app, as a digital distribution platform, finds resonance ason date with lac of customers across a range of financial products and to leverage on its brand identity to grow to next frontier, thename of the Company was changed from Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited to Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited witheffect from November 30, 2021, upon receipt of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021, issued by the Registrarof Companies NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of digital platform and providing e-commerce services. Earlier

