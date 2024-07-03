iifl-logo-icon 1
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Share Price

15.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:49 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.2
  • Day's High16.8
  • 52 Wk High20.3
  • Prev. Close16
  • Day's Low15.2
  • 52 Wk Low 6.7
  • Turnover (lac)108.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-6.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

15.2

Prev. Close

16

Turnover(Lac.)

108.73

Day's High

16.8

Day's Low

15.2

52 Week's High

20.3

52 Week's Low

6.7

Book Value

-6.13

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.79%

Custodian: 1.74%

Read More
Share Price

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.74

19.74

19.74

17.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-59.72

-24.95

-418.29

1,491.62

Net Worth

-39.98

-5.21

-398.55

1,508.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.06

1.1

5.84

yoy growth (%)

66.66

-94.55

-81.13

-56.28

Raw materials

-0.08

0

-0.3

-6.72

As % of sales

80

0

28.12

115.2

Employee costs

-4.16

-6.03

-2.15

-0.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-88.09

-19.04

7.23

29.59

Depreciation

-1

-1.06

-0.08

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-3.41

-4.95

-10.93

Working capital

406.87

565.05

-49.17

401.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.66

-94.55

-81.13

-56.28

Op profit growth

-21.15

210.65

-1.61

-8.38

EBIT growth

310.76

-107.43

-70.46

3,516.22

Net profit growth

292.38

-1,084.87

-87.78

2,376.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.02

0.11

1.27

168.46

225.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

0.11

1.27

168.46

225.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.13

185.79

21.23

78.76

122.56

View Annually Results

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gurrappa Gopalakrishna

Independent Director

Gyan Sudha Misra

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar Tripathi

Executive Director & CEO

KUBEIR KHERA

Independent Director

Supriya Bhatnagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Sharma

Independent Director

Prem Prakash Mirdha

Independent Director

Aishwarya Katoch

Independent Director

Gurinder Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

Summary

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited) was incorporated in India on July 24, 2007 as a public limited company with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate projects on land situated in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh). The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited to Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16 May 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to the Companys shareholders approval, at their AGM held on November 13, 2020, in order to create unique digital identity,through its digital platform Yaari, of which the Company has proprietary rights, and to charter right direction for its continuous focusaround promoting digital financial and other solutions and given that Yaari app, as a digital distribution platform, finds resonance ason date with lac of customers across a range of financial products and to leverage on its brand identity to grow to next frontier, thename of the Company was changed from Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited to Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited witheffect from November 30, 2021, upon receipt of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021, issued by the Registrarof Companies NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of digital platform and providing e-commerce services. Earlier
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd share price today?

The Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹152.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is 0 and -3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹6.7 and ₹20.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.11%, 3 Years at -41.33%, 1 Year at 43.50%, 6 Month at 55.19%, 3 Month at 40.85% and 1 Month at -3.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.79 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

