iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.39
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.02

0.11

117.19

124.17

178.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

0.11

117.19

124.17

178.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.85

205.52

37.19

40.22

63.03

Total Income

2.87

205.63

154.38

164.39

241.41

Total Expenditure

4.04

8.41

178.01

113.84

355.62

PBIDT

-1.17

197.22

-23.63

50.55

-114.21

Interest

13.42

21.17

59.98

94

97.08

PBDT

-14.59

176.05

-83.61

-43.45

-211.29

Depreciation

0.32

1.15

17.11

23.14

23.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.48

12.88

10.96

8.26

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.29

-1.48

-2.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.91

175.38

-113.31

-76.07

-241.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

1.25

6.69

2.75

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.91

175.38

-114.56

-82.76

-243.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.91

175.38

-114.56

-82.76

-243.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.48

17.46

-12.82

-9.27

-27.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.74

19.74

17.51

17.87

17.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5,850

1,79,290.9

-20.16

40.71

-64.02

PBDTM(%)

-72,950

1,60,045.45

-71.34

-34.99

-118.44

PATM(%)

-74,550

1,59,436.36

-96.68

-61.26

-135.17

Yaari Digital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.