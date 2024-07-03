Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.02
0.11
117.19
124.17
178.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
0.11
117.19
124.17
178.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.85
205.52
37.19
40.22
63.03
Total Income
2.87
205.63
154.38
164.39
241.41
Total Expenditure
4.04
8.41
178.01
113.84
355.62
PBIDT
-1.17
197.22
-23.63
50.55
-114.21
Interest
13.42
21.17
59.98
94
97.08
PBDT
-14.59
176.05
-83.61
-43.45
-211.29
Depreciation
0.32
1.15
17.11
23.14
23.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.48
12.88
10.96
8.26
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.29
-1.48
-2.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.91
175.38
-113.31
-76.07
-241.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
1.25
6.69
2.75
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.91
175.38
-114.56
-82.76
-243.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.91
175.38
-114.56
-82.76
-243.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.48
17.46
-12.82
-9.27
-27.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.74
19.74
17.51
17.87
17.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5,850
1,79,290.9
-20.16
40.71
-64.02
PBDTM(%)
-72,950
1,60,045.45
-71.34
-34.99
-118.44
PATM(%)
-74,550
1,59,436.36
-96.68
-61.26
-135.17
