Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-88.09
-19.04
7.23
29.59
Depreciation
-1
-1.06
-0.08
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-3.41
-4.95
-10.93
Working capital
406.87
565.05
-49.17
401.85
Other operating items
Operating
317.78
541.54
-46.97
420.47
Capital expenditure
-2.71
0.61
3.77
-4.28
Free cash flow
315.07
542.15
-43.2
416.19
Equity raised
3,179.78
2,359.74
1,304.83
1,330.25
Investing
-7.84
280.07
210.55
44.3
Financing
952.43
475.55
503.54
251.77
Dividends paid
0
0
5.48
0
Net in cash
4,439.44
3,657.51
1,981.19
2,042.51
