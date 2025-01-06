iifl-logo-icon 1
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.39
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Yaari Digital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-88.09

-19.04

7.23

29.59

Depreciation

-1

-1.06

-0.08

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-3.41

-4.95

-10.93

Working capital

406.87

565.05

-49.17

401.85

Other operating items

Operating

317.78

541.54

-46.97

420.47

Capital expenditure

-2.71

0.61

3.77

-4.28

Free cash flow

315.07

542.15

-43.2

416.19

Equity raised

3,179.78

2,359.74

1,304.83

1,330.25

Investing

-7.84

280.07

210.55

44.3

Financing

952.43

475.55

503.54

251.77

Dividends paid

0

0

5.48

0

Net in cash

4,439.44

3,657.51

1,981.19

2,042.51

