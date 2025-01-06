Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.74
19.74
19.74
17.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-59.72
-24.95
-418.29
1,491.62
Net Worth
-39.98
-5.21
-398.55
1,508.77
Minority Interest
Debt
508.35
464.26
1,050
728.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
468.37
459.05
651.45
2,237.42
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.75
5.76
2.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
483.74
476.85
508.51
897.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-15.6
-18.71
136.6
1,336.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0.3
Inventory Days
1,095
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.67
Debtor Days
2,445.5
Other Current Assets
17.99
17.59
237.8
1,784.93
Sundry Creditors
-30.95
-30.95
-39.06
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.64
-5.35
-62.14
-449.54
Cash
0.1
0.16
0.58
2.2
Total Assets
468.37
459.05
651.45
2,237.78
