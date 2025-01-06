iifl-logo-icon 1
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Balance Sheet

15.39
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.74

19.74

19.74

17.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-59.72

-24.95

-418.29

1,491.62

Net Worth

-39.98

-5.21

-398.55

1,508.77

Minority Interest

Debt

508.35

464.26

1,050

728.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

468.37

459.05

651.45

2,237.42

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.75

5.76

2.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

483.74

476.85

508.51

897.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-15.6

-18.71

136.6

1,336.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0.3

Inventory Days

1,095

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.67

Debtor Days

2,445.5

Other Current Assets

17.99

17.59

237.8

1,784.93

Sundry Creditors

-30.95

-30.95

-39.06

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.64

-5.35

-62.14

-449.54

Cash

0.1

0.16

0.58

2.2

Total Assets

468.37

459.05

651.45

2,237.78

