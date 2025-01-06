Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.06
1.1
5.84
yoy growth (%)
66.66
-94.55
-81.13
-56.28
Raw materials
-0.08
0
-0.3
-6.72
As % of sales
80
0
28.12
115.2
Employee costs
-4.16
-6.03
-2.15
-0.52
As % of sales
4,160
10,050
195.86
9.04
Other costs
-2.27
-2.16
-1.25
-1.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,270
3,600
113.51
21.29
Operating profit
-6.41
-8.13
-2.61
-2.66
OPM
-6,410
-13,550
-237.5
-45.53
Depreciation
-1
-1.06
-0.08
-0.03
Interest expense
-85.42
-18.39
-1.5
0
Other income
4.74
8.54
11.44
32.29
Profit before tax
-88.09
-19.04
7.23
29.59
Taxes
0
-3.41
-4.95
-10.93
Tax rate
0
17.9
-68.48
-36.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.09
-22.45
2.27
18.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-88.09
-22.45
2.27
18.65
yoy growth (%)
292.38
-1,084.87
-87.78
2,376.65
NPM
-88,090
-37,416.66
206.87
319.43
