Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.39
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.06

1.1

5.84

yoy growth (%)

66.66

-94.55

-81.13

-56.28

Raw materials

-0.08

0

-0.3

-6.72

As % of sales

80

0

28.12

115.2

Employee costs

-4.16

-6.03

-2.15

-0.52

As % of sales

4,160

10,050

195.86

9.04

Other costs

-2.27

-2.16

-1.25

-1.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,270

3,600

113.51

21.29

Operating profit

-6.41

-8.13

-2.61

-2.66

OPM

-6,410

-13,550

-237.5

-45.53

Depreciation

-1

-1.06

-0.08

-0.03

Interest expense

-85.42

-18.39

-1.5

0

Other income

4.74

8.54

11.44

32.29

Profit before tax

-88.09

-19.04

7.23

29.59

Taxes

0

-3.41

-4.95

-10.93

Tax rate

0

17.9

-68.48

-36.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.09

-22.45

2.27

18.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-88.09

-22.45

2.27

18.65

yoy growth (%)

292.38

-1,084.87

-87.78

2,376.65

NPM

-88,090

-37,416.66

206.87

319.43

