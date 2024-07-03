Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
-0.22
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
-0.22
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.5
0.28
2.79
0.06
Total Income
0
0.5
0.28
2.57
0.06
Total Expenditure
0.49
0.47
0.89
1.54
1.28
PBIDT
-0.49
0.03
-0.61
1.03
-1.22
Interest
5.08
5.29
6.06
4.59
4.4
PBDT
-5.57
-5.26
-6.67
-3.56
-5.62
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.11
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.6
-5.28
-6.7
-3.67
-5.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.6
-5.28
-6.7
-3.67
-5.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.6
-5.28
-6.7
-3.67
-5.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.56
-0.53
-0.67
-0.37
-0.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.74
19.74
19.74
19.74
19.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-468.18
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
1,618.18
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
1,668.18
0
