Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Key Ratios

12.61
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:25:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.28

-3.12

4.16

-27.93

Op profit growth

-100.06

-548.36

65.36

-63.66

EBIT growth

-136.38

-348.51

140.9

-55.04

Net profit growth

-68.03

-8,699.48

-116.31

-397.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.08

-100.9

21.8

13.73

EBIT margin

29.6

-60.8

23.7

10.24

Net profit margin

-56.08

-131.07

1.47

-9.42

RoCE

4.2

-10.18

5.09

1.95

RoNW

-6.56

-18.68

0.21

-0.87

RoA

-1.98

-5.49

0.07

-0.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-10.01

-32.81

1.43

0

Dividend per share

0

0

1

0

Cash EPS

-14.1

-36.68

-4.47

-9.56

Book value per share

47.01

34.5

88.07

63.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.47

-1.15

124.34

0

P/CEPS

-7.43

-1.02

-39.75

-3.09

P/B

2.23

1.09

2.01

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

17.3

-14.4

21.04

16.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

15,951.37

0

Tax payout

17.27

9.91

-36.79

0.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

177.66

147.36

115.98

85.4

Inventory days

58.6

37.5

26.89

30.03

Creditor days

-75.08

-20.65

-47.61

-71.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.4

1.05

-1.29

-0.64

Net debt / equity

0.73

3.66

1.33

2.09

Net debt / op. profit

2,174.07

-4.96

12.71

21.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.04

-23.03

-6.22

-3.25

Employee costs

-25.18

-29.66

-17.95

-10.84

Other costs

-74.68

-148.21

-54.01

-72.16

