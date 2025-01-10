Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday January 10 2025 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. January 10, 2025 (which was commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:05 P.M.), has, inter-alia, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). The said results along with Limited Review Reports dated January 10, 2025, issued by M/s Raj Girikshit & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company and disclosures as required pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/CIR/P/2024/185 dated December 31, 2024, are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 08 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till November 10 2024. We wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended, the Board of Directors of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. November 08, 2024 (which was commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M.), has, inter-alia, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The said results along with Limited Review Reports dated November 08, 2024, issued by M/s Raj Girikshit & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till August 04 2024 Please refer the attachment for further details. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024 (which was commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:10 P.M.), has, inter-alia, approved: (a) The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (b) The appointment of M/s. Raj Girikshit & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 022280N) to act as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a period of three (3) years from the conclusion of ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in place of M/s. Agarwal Prakash & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors retiring at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. For further details please refer attachment. In terms of Regulation 32 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, no amount was raised through public issues/right issues/preferential issues/QIPs/others, hence there is no deviation as regards the utilization of funds. Fir further details please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 11 May 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, to consider and approve inter alia the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 We wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended, the Board of Directors of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 17, 2024 (which was commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:35 A.M.), has, inter-alia, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. We also submit herewith Audit Reports dated May 17, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the standalone and consolidated financial results, respectively, of the Company, as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which was duly placed before the Board at the aforesaid meeting. Please refer the attachment for further details. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024