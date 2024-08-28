|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 This is to inform you that the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI. Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited, held on September 26, 2024. Please refer attachment for further details. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
