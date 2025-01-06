To

the Members of

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our audit report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of investments and loans made to its subsidiaries Impairment assessment of investments and loans made to its subsidiaries Our procedures in relation to the impairment assessment of investments and loans included, but not limited to the following: The Companys policies on the impairment assessment of the investments and loans are set out in Note 4.7 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy by comparing with applicable Ind AS; The Company has investments amounting to Rs 460.05 Crores (net of impairment) and has outstanding loans amounting to Rs 4.44 Crores to its subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024 as disclosed under the Note 6 and 9 to the standalone financial statements. • We obtained an understanding of the management process for identification of possible impairment indicators and process performed by the management for impairment testing; • Enquired of the management and understood the internal controls related to completeness of the list of loans and investment along with the process followed to recover/adjust these and assessed whether further provisioning is required; Impairment assessment of these investments and loans is considered as a significant risk as there is a risk that recoverability of the investments and loans could not be established, and potential impairment charge might be required to be recorded in the standalone financial statements. The recoverability of these investments is inherently subjective due to reliance on either the net worth of investee or valuations of the properties held or cash flow projections of real estate properties in these investee companies. • Performed test of details: However, due to their materiality in the context of the Companys standalone financial statements as a whole and significant degree of judgement and subjectivity involved in the estimates and key assumptions used in determining the cash flows used in the impairment evaluation, this is considered to be the area to be of most significance to the audit and accordingly, has been considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. a. For all significant additions made during the year, underlying supporting documents were verified to ensure that the transaction has been accurately recorded in the standalone financial statement; b. For all significant investments and loans outstanding as at 31 March 2024, confirmations were circulated and received. Further, all the significant reconciling items were tested; c. All material investments and significant loans as at 31 March 2024 were discussed on case to case basis with the management for their plan of recovery/adjustment; d. Compared the carrying value of material investments and significant loans to the net assets of the underlying entity, to identify whether the net assets, being an approximation of their minimum recoverable amount, were in excess of their carrying amount; and e. Wherever the net assets were lower than the recoverable amount, for material amounts: i. We obtained and verified the management certified cash flow projections and tested the underlying assumptions used by the management in arriving at those projections; ii. We challenged the managements on the underlying assumptions used for the cash flow projections, considering evidence available to support these assumptions and our understanding of the business; iii. We obtained and verified the valuation of land parcels as per the government prescribed circle rates; and We assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made by the management for the impairment losses recognized in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Reporting under this section is not applicable as no other information is obtained at the date of this auditors report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate

accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order,

to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as at 31 March 2024- Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either

individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

ii. In the absence of coverage of audit trail (edit log) with respect to database level in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at the service organisation for accounting software used for preparation of financial statements, which is operated by third- party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

1: Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Companys management carries out the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment once in a year. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed by the management on such physical verification.

c) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, during the year, the Company does not have any immovable property. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company has no inventory during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured and to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to company in respect to which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties.

(a) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has provided loans as follows:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiary 0.22 - Others - Balances outstanding (gross) as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases - Subsidiary 4.44 - Others -

(b) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has granted loan to the subsidiary company that are repayable on demand along with the Interest. The loan, which was, demanded during the year have been duly received. For loan outstanding at the year end, we are informed that the Company has not demanded repayment of any such loan during the year.

(d) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, there are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to Companies, firms, or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, during the year, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand, as per details below: -

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans -Repayable on demand (A) 4.44 - 4.44 -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 4.44 - 4.44 Percentage of loans 100%

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under, are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) is not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained to us, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products / services. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax,

service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, Value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.56 Assessment Year 2012-13 High Court

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961), that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the

Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally

accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit is performed as per a planned program approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditor for the year under audit, issued to the Company till date.

(xv) According to the information, explanation and representation provided to us and based on verification carried out by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv)of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the

reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is an exempted or unregistered Core Investment Company as per its last audited financial statement but the Company does not continue to fulfill the criteria for exempted or unregistered Core Investment Company since it accessed to public funds during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of the audit, the Group has more than one CIC and the total number of CIC are three which are part of the group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 4.79 Crores in the current financial year 2023-24 and cash losses of Rs. 1.70 Crores during immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regards to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure B referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 of even date.

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both, issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are

subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.