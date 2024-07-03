Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Summary

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited) was incorporated in India on July 24, 2007 as a public limited company with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate projects on land situated in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh). The name of the Company was changed from SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited to Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16 May 2018, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to the Companys shareholders approval, at their AGM held on November 13, 2020, in order to create unique digital identity,through its digital platform Yaari, of which the Company has proprietary rights, and to charter right direction for its continuous focusaround promoting digital financial and other solutions and given that Yaari app, as a digital distribution platform, finds resonance ason date with lac of customers across a range of financial products and to leverage on its brand identity to grow to next frontier, thename of the Company was changed from Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited to Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited witheffect from November 30, 2021, upon receipt of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2021, issued by the Registrarof Companies NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of digital platform and providing e-commerce services. Earlier to this, it was engaged in the business of real estate development, construction & advisory services, rendering management and maintenance services, equipment renting services, dealing in all types of buildings & infrastructure products, maintenance of the farm house, aviation services and trade in all kinds of sculptures, painting and graphics, financing and other related activities. The Company established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. In August 8, 2007, they obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. In February 2010, the company altered the Main Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company to expand their business activity of wholesale trading. In March 2011, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Wholesale Trading Business Undertakings of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd was transferred to the Company with effect from April 01, 2010. With effect from 18 July 2014, Mr. Rajiv Rattan, Yantra Energetics Private Limited, Spire Constructions Private Limited, Laurel Energetics Private Limited, Nettle Constructions Private Limited, Antheia Infrastructure Private Limited, Antheia Properties Private Limited, Mr. Saurabh Kumar Mittal, Gragerious Projects Private Limited, Punarvasu Builders and Developers Private Limited, Ceres Trading Services Private Limited, Daisy Projects Private Limited, Lucerne Trading Services Private Limited, Cleta Infrastructure Private Limited and Cleta Constructions Private Limited ceased to be the Promoters/Promoter Group/PACs with the promoters of the Company.During the FY 2018-19, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Indiabulls Pharmacare Ltd and Indiabulls Rural Finance Pvt Ltd became direct/ indirect subsidiaries of the Company:The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst the Company, its direct and indirect subsidiaries viz. SORIL Infra Resources Limited, Albasta Wholesale Services Limited, Sentia Properties Limited, Lucina Infrastructure Limited, Ashva Stud and Agricultural Farms Limited, Mahabala Infracon Private Limited, Store One Infra Resources Limited, Indiabulls Enterprises Limited and Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited and Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors became effective on August 3, 2022. Pursuant to the Scheme, the Company, on August 22, 2022, issued and allotted, an aggregate of 11,116,690 equity shares of face value Rs. 2 each of the Company to the public shareholders of SORIL Infra Resources Limited, in the ratio of 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 2 each of the Company for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each, held by them in SORIL on August 19, 2022. An aggregate of 2,03,83,310 equity shares, held by the Company in SORIL, as its Promoter, were cancelled. Also in terms of the Scheme, shareholders of the Company were allotted shares of Indiabulls Enterprises Limited in a ratio of 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs. 2/- each in Indiabulls Enterprises Limited for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs. 2/- each held by them in the Company as of September 2, 2022.