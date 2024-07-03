SectorFinance
Open₹48.97
Prev. Close₹48.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹92.95
Day's High₹49.29
Day's Low₹47.05
52 Week's High₹68.9
52 Week's Low₹27.75
Book Value₹97.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,208.8
P/E135.06
EPS0.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
256.81
256.81
256.81
256.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,232.63
2,226.01
2,226.65
2,180.05
Net Worth
2,489.44
2,482.82
2,483.46
2,436.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
393.61
58.75
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
569.96
-45.61
Raw materials
0
0
-367.19
-0.92
As % of sales
0
0
93.28
1.58
Employee costs
0
0
-9.22
-8.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
58.76
52.07
Depreciation
0
0
-2.39
-3.05
Tax paid
0
0
-13.01
-10.81
Working capital
37.8
-229.66
-279
45.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
569.96
-45.61
Op profit growth
0
-100
-118.98
-61.69
EBIT growth
0
-100
7.3
-53.18
Net profit growth
0
-100
-4.38
-47.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
20.19
23.23
393.61
0.95
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.19
23.23
393.61
0.95
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
57.8
108.02
Other Income
83.14
81.8
67.59
29.31
37.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Aruna Oswal
Managing Director & CEO
Anil Bhalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ayussh Sanghi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akhil Bansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pulkit Gupta
Independent Director
Shipra Shroff
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oswal Green Tech Ltd
Summary
Oswal Green Tech Limited was formerly incorporated as Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited in 1981. The Company promoted by The Oswal Group comprises Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Agro Furane. It has plants at Shahjahanpur, UP; Mandideep and Dewas, Madhya Pradesh and Rishra, West Bengal. It manufactures agro-products like vegetable ghee; it has a soyabean processing plant, a vegetable oil refinery, a hydrogenation plant and a flour mill; it produces chemicals like low-density polyethylene (LDPE). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development and construction activities.In Oct.89, the company came out with a public issue of 1.97 cr 12.5% FCDs of Rs 200 aggregating Rs 395 cr to part-finance the Rs 695 cr project of setting up a gas-based fertiliser complex at Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Commercial production of urea commenced in 1995. The re-location of LDPE plant from Rishra in West Bengal to Shahjahanpur in U.P has been successfully completed and commenced commercial production on March, 98. The company also shut down its LDPE plant in September, 1998, after lifting of price control on molasses.The 1.92 million TPA Phosphatic Fertilizer project at Paradeep, Orissa started trial production from March, 2000. Teething troubles faced during the trial runs were attended to with the helpof process licensors. The Company promoted M/S Oswal Engineering Ltd and M/s Universal Projects FZE in UAE as its wholly owned subsidiaries during 2012-13. It also promo
Read More
The Oswal Green Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is ₹1208.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is 135.06 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Green Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is ₹27.75 and ₹68.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oswal Green Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.32%, 3 Years at 15.45%, 1 Year at 65.92%, 6 Month at 31.59%, 3 Month at -13.22% and 1 Month at -11.63%.
