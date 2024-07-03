iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oswal Green Tech Ltd Share Price

47.07
(-3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.97
  • Day's High49.29
  • 52 Wk High68.9
  • Prev. Close48.78
  • Day's Low47.05
  • 52 Wk Low 27.75
  • Turnover (lac)92.95
  • P/E135.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.27
  • EPS0.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,208.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oswal Green Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.97

Prev. Close

48.78

Turnover(Lac.)

92.95

Day's High

49.29

Day's Low

47.05

52 Week's High

68.9

52 Week's Low

27.75

Book Value

97.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,208.8

P/E

135.06

EPS

0.36

Divi. Yield

0

Oswal Green Tech Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Oswal Green Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Oswal Green Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 30.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oswal Green Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

256.81

256.81

256.81

256.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,232.63

2,226.01

2,226.65

2,180.05

Net Worth

2,489.44

2,482.82

2,483.46

2,436.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

393.61

58.75

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

569.96

-45.61

Raw materials

0

0

-367.19

-0.92

As % of sales

0

0

93.28

1.58

Employee costs

0

0

-9.22

-8.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

58.76

52.07

Depreciation

0

0

-2.39

-3.05

Tax paid

0

0

-13.01

-10.81

Working capital

37.8

-229.66

-279

45.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

569.96

-45.61

Op profit growth

0

-100

-118.98

-61.69

EBIT growth

0

-100

7.3

-53.18

Net profit growth

0

-100

-4.38

-47.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

20.19

23.23

393.61

0.95

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.19

23.23

393.61

0.95

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

57.8

108.02

Other Income

83.14

81.8

67.59

29.31

37.74

View Annually Results

Oswal Green Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oswal Green Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Aruna Oswal

Managing Director & CEO

Anil Bhalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ayussh Sanghi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akhil Bansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pulkit Gupta

Independent Director

Shipra Shroff

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Green Tech Ltd

Summary

Oswal Green Tech Limited was formerly incorporated as Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited in 1981. The Company promoted by The Oswal Group comprises Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Agro Furane. It has plants at Shahjahanpur, UP; Mandideep and Dewas, Madhya Pradesh and Rishra, West Bengal. It manufactures agro-products like vegetable ghee; it has a soyabean processing plant, a vegetable oil refinery, a hydrogenation plant and a flour mill; it produces chemicals like low-density polyethylene (LDPE). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development and construction activities.In Oct.89, the company came out with a public issue of 1.97 cr 12.5% FCDs of Rs 200 aggregating Rs 395 cr to part-finance the Rs 695 cr project of setting up a gas-based fertiliser complex at Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Commercial production of urea commenced in 1995. The re-location of LDPE plant from Rishra in West Bengal to Shahjahanpur in U.P has been successfully completed and commenced commercial production on March, 98. The company also shut down its LDPE plant in September, 1998, after lifting of price control on molasses.The 1.92 million TPA Phosphatic Fertilizer project at Paradeep, Orissa started trial production from March, 2000. Teething troubles faced during the trial runs were attended to with the helpof process licensors. The Company promoted M/S Oswal Engineering Ltd and M/s Universal Projects FZE in UAE as its wholly owned subsidiaries during 2012-13. It also promo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oswal Green Tech Ltd share price today?

The Oswal Green Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Green Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is ₹1208.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oswal Green Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is 135.06 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oswal Green Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Green Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is ₹27.75 and ₹68.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oswal Green Tech Ltd?

Oswal Green Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.32%, 3 Years at 15.45%, 1 Year at 65.92%, 6 Month at 31.59%, 3 Month at -13.22% and 1 Month at -11.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oswal Green Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oswal Green Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.19 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 30.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Green Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.