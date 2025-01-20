iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oswal Green Tech Ltd Key Ratios

49.51
(-1.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:51 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Green Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

569.96

-45.61

Op profit growth

0

-100

-116.17

-61.61

EBIT growth

0

-100

4.47

-51.12

Net profit growth

0

-100

25.31

-53.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-1.28

53.29

EBIT margin

0

0

15.27

97.97

Net profit margin

0

0

9.28

49.64

RoCE

0

0

2.81

2.66

RoNW

0

0

0.42

0.34

RoA

0

0

0.42

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.64

2.57

1.42

1.54

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

1.33

1.01

Book value per share

88.3

86.65

84.3

82.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.67

10.33

15

14.12

P/CEPS

0

0

16.01

21.39

P/B

0.29

0.3

0.25

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

8.66

3.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-21.82

-19.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

14.54

6.3

Inventory days

0

0

75.89

440.22

Creditor days

0

0

-0.02

-0.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-122.58

-18.27

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

-0.16

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

1.05

-10.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-93.28

-1.58

Employee costs

0

0

-2.34

-14

Other costs

0

0

-5.65

-31.11

Oswal Green Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Green Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.