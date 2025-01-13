Oswal Green Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
256.81
256.81
256.81
256.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,232.63
2,226.01
2,226.65
2,180.05
Net Worth
2,489.44
2,482.82
2,483.46
2,436.86
Minority Interest
Debt
2.02
4.67
7.08
5.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.39
0.07
Total Liabilities
2,491.46
2,487.49
2,490.93
2,442.24
Fixed Assets
121.2
124.35
126.52
124.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
152.55
152.32
155.54
112.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.58
16.66
19.39
19.66
Networking Capital
1,821.99
2,165.6
2,185.65
2,179.57
Inventories
260.69
191.46
138.63
111.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.31
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,604.6
2,022.42
2,085.55
2,117.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.76
-9.98
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-42.85
-38.3
-38.53
-48.54
Cash
382.13
28.57
3.83
5.93
Total Assets
2,491.45
2,487.5
2,490.93
2,442.24
