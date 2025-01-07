Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
393.61
58.75
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
569.96
-45.61
Raw materials
0
0
-367.19
-0.92
As % of sales
0
0
93.28
1.58
Employee costs
0
0
-9.22
-8.22
As % of sales
0
0
2.34
14
Other costs
0
0
-23.13
-18.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
5.87
31.11
Operating profit
0
0
-5.94
31.31
OPM
0
0
-1.51
53.3
Depreciation
0
0
-2.39
-3.05
Interest expense
0
0
-0.49
-3.14
Other income
0
0
67.59
26.96
Profit before tax
0
0
58.76
52.07
Taxes
0
0
-13.01
-10.81
Tax rate
0
0
-22.15
-20.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
45.74
41.25
Exceptional items
0
0
-10.08
-3.95
Net profit
0
0
35.66
37.3
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-4.38
-47.92
NPM
0
0
9.06
63.48
