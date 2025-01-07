iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Green Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.4
(8.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

393.61

58.75

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

569.96

-45.61

Raw materials

0

0

-367.19

-0.92

As % of sales

0

0

93.28

1.58

Employee costs

0

0

-9.22

-8.22

As % of sales

0

0

2.34

14

Other costs

0

0

-23.13

-18.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

5.87

31.11

Operating profit

0

0

-5.94

31.31

OPM

0

0

-1.51

53.3

Depreciation

0

0

-2.39

-3.05

Interest expense

0

0

-0.49

-3.14

Other income

0

0

67.59

26.96

Profit before tax

0

0

58.76

52.07

Taxes

0

0

-13.01

-10.81

Tax rate

0

0

-22.15

-20.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

45.74

41.25

Exceptional items

0

0

-10.08

-3.95

Net profit

0

0

35.66

37.3

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-4.38

-47.92

NPM

0

0

9.06

63.48

