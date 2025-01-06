iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oswal Green Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.7
(-6.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Green Tech Ltd

Oswal Green Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

58.76

52.07

Depreciation

0

0

-2.39

-3.05

Tax paid

0

0

-13.01

-10.81

Working capital

37.8

-229.66

-279

45.16

Other operating items

Operating

37.8

-229.66

-235.64

83.35

Capital expenditure

-0.94

0.88

-21.54

-2.62

Free cash flow

36.85

-228.77

-257.18

80.73

Equity raised

3,979.33

3,895.9

3,760.45

3,662.9

Investing

-90.86

-34.16

-62.08

-141

Financing

0

0

0

135

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,925.32

3,632.97

3,441.19

3,737.64

Oswal Green Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Green Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.