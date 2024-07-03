iifl-logo-icon 1
Oswal Green Tech Ltd Company Summary

44.31
(-5.72%)
Jan 13, 2025

Oswal Green Tech Ltd Summary

Oswal Green Tech Limited was formerly incorporated as Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited in 1981. The Company promoted by The Oswal Group comprises Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Agro Furane. It has plants at Shahjahanpur, UP; Mandideep and Dewas, Madhya Pradesh and Rishra, West Bengal. It manufactures agro-products like vegetable ghee; it has a soyabean processing plant, a vegetable oil refinery, a hydrogenation plant and a flour mill; it produces chemicals like low-density polyethylene (LDPE). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development and construction activities.In Oct.89, the company came out with a public issue of 1.97 cr 12.5% FCDs of Rs 200 aggregating Rs 395 cr to part-finance the Rs 695 cr project of setting up a gas-based fertiliser complex at Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Commercial production of urea commenced in 1995. The re-location of LDPE plant from Rishra in West Bengal to Shahjahanpur in U.P has been successfully completed and commenced commercial production on March, 98. The company also shut down its LDPE plant in September, 1998, after lifting of price control on molasses.The 1.92 million TPA Phosphatic Fertilizer project at Paradeep, Orissa started trial production from March, 2000. Teething troubles faced during the trial runs were attended to with the helpof process licensors. The Company promoted M/S Oswal Engineering Ltd and M/s Universal Projects FZE in UAE as its wholly owned subsidiaries during 2012-13. It also promoted a wholly owned subsidiary company OGL Energy Pvt. Ltd.in India in April, 2013 and a step down wholly owned subsidiary of this company in the name of Oswal Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. in India with a view to initiate power projects in India.M/s OGL Energy Private Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary ceases to be subsidiary in 2014. The Company launched residential project Centra Greens in Ludhiana in 2019-20, launched another real estate project at Barnala, Punjab in 2020-21.

