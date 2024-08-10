|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Submission of intimation regarding book closure and record date fixed for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 through VC/OAVM. Submission of voting results along with scrutinizers report for the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Thursday, August 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.