Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Oswal Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please find the enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Oswal Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find the enclosed herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Intimation regarding appointment of Mrs. Shipra Shroff as Additional Director (Non-executive & Independent) w.e.f. June 12, 2024 and re-appointment of Mrs. Aruna Oswal as Executive Director (Wholetime Director & Chairperson) of the Company w.e.f June 1, 2025.

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 9 May 2024

Oswal Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Submission of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Submission of corrigendum in respect of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024 regarding audited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024