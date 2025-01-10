To the Members of Oswal Greentech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Oswal Greentech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We refer to note 37 of the standalone financial statements for non-provisioning of interest income on of Rs 3262.92 lakhs pending the arbitration proceedings. Consequent to this, the interest income and corresponding Current Assets are lesser by Rs 3262.92 lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Contingent liabilities; There are various pending cases against which demand has been raised by different For legal and regulatory matters our procedures included the following: > Assessing the processes and control over legal matters; authority. > Reviewing the Companys significant legal matters and other contractual claims; > Performing substantive procedures on the underlying calculations of potential liability; > Where relevant, reading external legal opinions obtained by management; > Where relevant, obtaining written confirmation from external legal counsels on the status of the cases > Reviewing the adequacy and completeness of the companys disclosures. Based on the work performed, we found the disclosures made by the management in notes 36 and 44 of the financial statements are sufficient. The company has deferred tax assets in respect of long-term capital losses on sale of investment. There is inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting future taxable long-term capital gains, which determines the extent to which deferred tax assets are or are not recognized. Deferred tax assets in respect of deductible capital losses on sale of investments have been recognized to the extent of expected capital gains, being the difference between the fair market value and indexed cost as at the end of the reporting period, on disposal of the Investment property. In this regard we obtained the valuation report from an independent expert for determining the fair market value as on the reporting date and assessed the recoverability of the long-term capital losses against the future taxable profits, taking in to account the companys tax position, and our knowledge and experience of the application of relevant tax legislation. Based on the work performed, we found the disclosures made by the management in note 7 of the financial statements are sufficient.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information comprising the above documents, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as per applicable laws and regulations. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters described on the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with respect to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually

or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and therefore comment on compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not been enabled, consequently, there was no audit trail maintained for transactions recorded within the software for the whole year hence comment on any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, does not arise.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01,2023, reporting under Rule11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in our report of even date to the members of Oswal Greentech Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property,

Plant and Equipment, Investment Properties.

In connection with Right-of-Use assets covered under Ind AS 116, ‘Leases, certain agreements entered with the property owners had been expired and in the process of its renewal. However monthly invoices from the property owners had been regularly received and payments made accordingly.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets so clause 3 (i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties have been physically verified by the management at reasonable interval having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification as compared to book records.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company subject to the following limitations:

Particulars of the Immovable Property Gross Block as at 31st March, 2024 (in Lakh) Net Block as at 31st March, 2024 (in Lakh) Remarks Immovable Property at Dewas, Madhya Pradesh 4.64 4.64 Photocopy of the Original title deeds were provided.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of the companys inventory:

(a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from bank or financial institutions, therefore clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) In respect of investments made, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan:

(a) (A) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature

of loans, secured or unsecured and guarantee or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans (including renewals) unsecured to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans (in Rs Lakh) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year -To other parties • Staff Loan 7.64 • Inter Corporate Deposits 7875.00 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date -To other parties • Staff Loan 12.71 • Inter Corporate Deposits 65461.39

(b) In our opinion, investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided, are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest except for the matter specified in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above. As per the policy of the company, interest free staff loans have been provided.

(c) In our opinion, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular except for the matter specified in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(d) In our opinion, in respect of above loan no amount is overdue.

(e) There are no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended to settle the overdues of existing loans.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) Compliance of section 185 and 186

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments made, guarantee and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) Public Deposits

In terms of the books and records examined by us, we state that the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in terms of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Cost Records

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act. Therefore, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us, we state that the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable. There are no outstanding statutory dues for more than six months from the date they became payable as on 31st March 2024 except:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Due date Date of payment Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS demands 0.29 Prior to AY 2018-19 Not ascertainable Not yet paid Sales Tax Act, Uttrakhand Sales Tax demand 0.31 FY 2002-03 21/10/2014 Not yet paid U.P. Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2007 Entry Tax 2.50 FY 1999-00, FY 2000-01 FY 2002-03 23/12/2011 Not yet paid

(b) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except disclosed as under:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Disputed Liabilities (Excluding amount paid under protest, if any) (f in Lakh) Deposited under protest (f in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax 32.95 - Financial Year 1998-1999 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Cuttack, Orissa Central Sales Tax Act Central Sales Tax 4,849.53 999.75 Financial Year 2004-2005 Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack, Orissa Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 62.91 80.00 Financial Year 2000-2001 Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack, Orissa Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 329.85 - Financial Year 2000-2001 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Orissa Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 900.31 - Financial Year 2001-2002 Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack, Orissa Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 56.03 - Financial Year 2002-2003 Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack, Orissa West Bengal VAT Rules, 2005 Central Sales Tax 22.74 Financial Year 2005-2006 West Bengal Commercial Taxes Appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal VAT Rules, 2005 VAT 0.37 Financial Year 2005-2006 West Bengal Commercial Taxes Appellate & Revisional Board Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Act, 1994 Sales Tax 27.09 - Financial Year 1992-1993 High Court, Madhya Pradesh Energy Department (Govt. of Orissa) Electricity Duty 184.74 - Financial Year 2000-2001 High Court of Orissa Energy Department (Govt. of Orissa) Electricity Duty 1706.57 300.00 Financial Year 2000-2001 to 2004-2005 High Court of Orissa Energy Department (Govt. of Orissa) Electricity Duty 136.58 Financial Year 2004- 2005 to 2005- 2006 High Court of Orissa Energy Department (Govt. of Orissa) Electricity Duty (Interest) 5037.00 - Financial Year 2021-2022 High Court of Orissa

(viii) Undisclosed Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) Borrowings

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has no loans or borrowings from banks, financial institutions, government and others. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) Issue of securities

(a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) Fraud

(a) To the best of our knowledge, and information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 (as prescribed) under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) Nidhi Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) Related Parties

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 2024.

(xv) Non- cash transactions

In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC which are a part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) Ability to pay liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) CSR Unspent Amount

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in our report of even date to the members of Oswal Greentech Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Oswal Greentech Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with respect to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with respect to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with respect to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control with respect to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control with respect to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with respect to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with respect to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with respect to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with respect to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with respect to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with respect to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with respect to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with respect to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with respect to financial statements and such internal financial controls with respect to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal controls with respect to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.