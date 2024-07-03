Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹193
Prev. Close₹192.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.02
Day's High₹193
Day's Low₹182.9
52 Week's High₹216
52 Week's Low₹73.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)422.37
P/E40.36
EPS4.77
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.09
17.91
3.8
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
4.75
4.75
Reserves
121.58
36.73
19.06
9.99
Net Worth
144.67
54.64
27.61
19.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,016.2
768.04
483.22
302.39
323.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,016.2
768.04
483.22
302.39
323.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.46
0.77
0.25
0.57
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spectrum Talent Management Ltd
Summary
Spectrum Talent Management Limited was incorporated on May 09, 2012 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of Spectrum Talent Management Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to which the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Talent Management Limited dated January 04, 2023. Headquartered in Delhi, the Company is a renowned human resource and staffing service provider.The Company provide services such as Recruitment, Payroll, Onboarding and flexible staffing. Its comprehensive network, structured processes, professionalism and strong work ethics ensure it to remain on the global scale. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the requirements to hire the most suitable candidates.The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, STM Consulting Inc. majorly operating in the USA, in FY 2019-20. Further, it formed STM Consulting Limited, a 90% subsidiary majorly operating in the UK on January 19, 2021. Both the entities are engaged in the business of employment placement agencies, Temporary employment agency activities and Human resources provision and management of human resources functions.The Company launched an Initial Public Offer of 60,77,600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 105.14 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 51,85,600 amounting to Rs 89.71 Crore and 8,92,000 Equity Shares Offer for Sale amounting to Rs 15.43
Read More
The Spectrum Talent Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹182.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is ₹422.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is 40.36 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Talent Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is ₹73.55 and ₹216 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 82.81%, 6 Month at 72.03%, 3 Month at 26.40% and 1 Month at -0.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.