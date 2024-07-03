Summary

Spectrum Talent Management Limited was incorporated on May 09, 2012 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of Spectrum Talent Management Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to which the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Talent Management Limited dated January 04, 2023. Headquartered in Delhi, the Company is a renowned human resource and staffing service provider.The Company provide services such as Recruitment, Payroll, Onboarding and flexible staffing. Its comprehensive network, structured processes, professionalism and strong work ethics ensure it to remain on the global scale. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the requirements to hire the most suitable candidates.The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, STM Consulting Inc. majorly operating in the USA, in FY 2019-20. Further, it formed STM Consulting Limited, a 90% subsidiary majorly operating in the UK on January 19, 2021. Both the entities are engaged in the business of employment placement agencies, Temporary employment agency activities and Human resources provision and management of human resources functions.The Company launched an Initial Public Offer of 60,77,600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 105.14 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 51,85,600 amounting to Rs 89.71 Crore and 8,92,000 Equity Shares Offer for Sale amounting to Rs 15.43

Read More