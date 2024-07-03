iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd Share Price

182.9
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:27:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open193
  • Day's High193
  • 52 Wk High216
  • Prev. Close192.5
  • Day's Low182.9
  • 52 Wk Low 73.55
  • Turnover (lac)19.02
  • P/E40.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)422.37
  • Div. Yield0
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

193

Prev. Close

192.5

Turnover(Lac.)

19.02

Day's High

193

Day's Low

182.9

52 Week's High

216

52 Week's Low

73.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

422.37

P/E

40.36

EPS

4.77

Divi. Yield

0

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.68%

Non-Promoter- 4.16%

Institutions: 4.16%

Non-Institutions: 22.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.09

17.91

3.8

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

4.75

4.75

Reserves

121.58

36.73

19.06

9.99

Net Worth

144.67

54.64

27.61

19.49

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,016.2

768.04

483.22

302.39

323.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,016.2

768.04

483.22

302.39

323.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.46

0.77

0.25

0.57

0.31

View Annually Results

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spectrum Talent Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spectrum Talent Management Ltd

Summary

Spectrum Talent Management Limited was incorporated on May 09, 2012 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi in the name and style of Spectrum Talent Management Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company pursuant to which the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Talent Management Limited dated January 04, 2023. Headquartered in Delhi, the Company is a renowned human resource and staffing service provider.The Company provide services such as Recruitment, Payroll, Onboarding and flexible staffing. Its comprehensive network, structured processes, professionalism and strong work ethics ensure it to remain on the global scale. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the requirements to hire the most suitable candidates.The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, STM Consulting Inc. majorly operating in the USA, in FY 2019-20. Further, it formed STM Consulting Limited, a 90% subsidiary majorly operating in the UK on January 19, 2021. Both the entities are engaged in the business of employment placement agencies, Temporary employment agency activities and Human resources provision and management of human resources functions.The Company launched an Initial Public Offer of 60,77,600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 105.14 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 51,85,600 amounting to Rs 89.71 Crore and 8,92,000 Equity Shares Offer for Sale amounting to Rs 15.43
Company FAQs

What is the Spectrum Talent Management Ltd share price today?

The Spectrum Talent Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹182.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is ₹422.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is 40.36 and 3.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Talent Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is ₹73.55 and ₹216 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd?

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 82.81%, 6 Month at 72.03%, 3 Month at 26.40% and 1 Month at -0.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spectrum Talent Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.68 %
Institutions - 4.17 %
Public - 22.15 %

