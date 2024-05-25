To the Members of Spectrum Talent Management Limited (Formerly known as Spectrum Talent Management Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s SPECTRUM TALENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED (Formerly known as Spectrum Talent Management Private Limited) (the Company), which comprises the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Revenue recognition (refer note 16 & 21 to the standalone financial statements)

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue recognition: Principal audit procedures performed: Revenue from Manpower supply, Recruitment and related services is recognized as the related services are performed in accordance with contractual terms. The Companys invoicing cycle is on contractual pre-determined dates and recognized as receivables based on customer acceptances for delivery of work/ attendance of resource. Our audit approach was a combination of test of controls and substantive procedures which included amongst others the following: Revenue for the post billing period is recognized as unbilled revenues. Unbilled revenues are invoiced subsequent to the year-end based on customer acceptances. • Tested the effectiveness of controls relating to accuracy and occurrence of unbilled revenues. We considered recording of unbilled revenues relating to staffing services as a key audit matter as there is a significant judgement applied by the Company to ensure that revenue is recorded based on (1) contractual terms and (2) attendance estimated for the period from the last billing date to the year-end based on prior months attendance records. • For a sample of contract: i) Tested revenue recognition by agreeing key terms used for recording revenue with terms in the signed contracts and confirmation received from customers for efforts incurred / resources deployed. ii) Tested unbilled revenues with subsequent invoicing based on customer acceptances Deferred Tax Assets (refer note 13 to the standalone financial statements) The carrying amount of the deferred tax assets represents 4.46% of the Companys total assets. Our audit procedures included: Recognition and measurement of deferred tax assets The Company has major deferred tax assets in respect of tax deduction U/S 80JJAA of Income tax Act, 1962 and other temporary differences, as set out in note 11. • Through discussions with management, we understood the Companys process for recording deferred tax assets; The recognition of deferred tax assets involves judgment regarding the likelihood of the reasonable certainty of realisation of these assets, in particular whether there will be taxable profits in future periods that support recognition of these assets. • We have obtained the approved business plans, projected profitability statements for the existing projects and the future projects which are confirmed through definitive agreements; Management records deferred tax assets in respect of tax deduction U/S 80JJAA in cases where it is reasonably certain based on the projected profitability determined on the basis of approved business plans that sufficient taxable income will be available to utilize benefit of 80JJAA. • We have performed sensitivity analysis and inquired into the basis of the projections for the reasonable certainty of utilisation of the un-utilized benefit of 80JJAA and therefore recognition of deferred tax assets; and • We tested the underlying data for the key deferred tax and tax provision calculations.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance) and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparingtheStandalonefinancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters

related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based

on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Financial Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standard specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial

controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has, to the extent ascertainable,

disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 31 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts which would impact its financial position;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 45(c) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 45(c) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

Vi Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has enabled and operated with effect from 21st July, 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For B. CHHAWCHHARIA & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 305123E

Abhishek Gupta

Partner

Membership No. 529082

Date: 25th May, 2024

Place: New Delhi

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best to our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (i) The Company is in the process of maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the company is lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favours of the lessee) and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) As represented to us by the Management, no proceeding has been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami Property under the benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder:

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable and appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and accordingto the information and explanations given to us, we have not found any material discrepancies in the quarterly statements filed by the company to the Bank with the books of account of the company, except for the following:

Quarter Ended Sanctioned amount to which discrepancy relates (Rs.million) Nature of current asset Details of discrepancies Amount (Rs. million . As per audited quarterly , \ books of statement account _ Difference Remarks September 2023 150 Trade Receivable (excluding unbilled debtors 684.30 667.07 17.23 As explained to us by the management some of the invoices were not accounted for in the books of accounts at the time of submission of statement to the bank March 2024 150 Trade Receivable (excluding unbilled debtors) 684.30 667.07 17.23 As explained to us by the management some of the invoices were not accounted for in the books of accounts at the time of submission of statement to the bank. September 2023 150 Inventory 45.64 34.34 11.30 As explained to us by the management due to some inadvertent error one lot of inventory has been wrongly classified as PPE March 2024 150 Inventory 20.09 20.25 (0.16)

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantees or given any security or granted any secured/unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year under review, except loans given to the employees in the ordinary course of the business of the company in accordance with its employee policies.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities made by the company, if any.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of and the Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,2014 (as amended)

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company, the

company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, GST, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, and no such statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year under review for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess, as applicable which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year by the Company in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of theStandalonefinancial statements of the Company, fund raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purpose by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanation given to us, the company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review for the purpose for which they were raised. Below depicts the unutilized IPO proceeds as at the year-end:

Particulars Amount in millions Proceeds from IPO (Net of share issue expenses) 790.63 Amount utilised (729.40) Un-utilised IPO proceeds lying in fixed deposits 61.23

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review.

(xi) (a) As represented to us by the Management, no fraud by

the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-bower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting on clauses 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the company has an internal audit system, which in our opinion, is commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audits report for the year under audit, issued to the Company in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be

registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Flousing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CICs as part of their Group.

(xvii) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under review and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 46 to the Standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, prima facie, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding the companys capability to meet its liabilities existing as on the date of the balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards companys Corporate Social Responsibility obligations in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, reporting on clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

For B. CHHAWCHHARIA & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 305123E

Abhishek Gupta

Partner

Membership No. 529082

Date: 25th May, 2024

Place: New Delhi

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Spectrum Talent Management Limited (Formerly known as Spectrum Talent Management Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating

effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subjecttothe risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For B. CHHAWCHHARIA & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 305123E

Abhishek Gupta

Partner

Membership No. 529082

Date: 25th May, 2024 Place: New Delhi