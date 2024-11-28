|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|To seek members approval via Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, December 06, 2024; for the above-said todays board decision and approved the draft notice of EGM and authorized Director(s)/ KMP(s) to issue the same to the concerned, appointment of Vijay K. Singhal & Associates , Practicing Company Secretary , as Scrutinizer for e-voting and matters related thereto. Spectrum Talent Management Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 06, 2024 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/11/2024) Spectrum Talent Management Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
