Spectrum Talent Management Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economic Outlook 2024

Navigating Resilience and Growth with Strategic Innovation and Fiscal Prudence

The global economy has shown remarkable resilience in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 3.0%, up from 2.9% in 2023. This improvement is driven by effective containment of financial sector risks and strategic fiscal consolidations. Inflation is expected to decline from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023 and further to 5.2% in 2024.

Trade diversification has led to a growth in global trade volumes, projected at 4.2% compared to 3.5% last year.

This highlights the benefits of reducing geoeconomic fragmentation and enhancing productivity through technological innovation and structural reforms. Fiscal policies focused on innovation and climate resilience are crucial for sustainable growth. Efforts to reduce capital and labour misallocation through robust governance and education initiatives are expected to yield long-term benefits.

Multilateral cooperation remains vital in addressing climate change and ensuring energy security, essential for a sustainable green transition and long-term global economic health. The 2024 outlook is optimistic, with strategic fiscal adjustments, innovation, and cooperation paving the way for sustained growth and resilience.

Source:https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WEO/

Issues/2024/04/16/

world-economic-outlook-april-2024

Growth Projection

Indian Economic Overview

Indias GDP growth expected to remain robust. Steady private consumption and emerging investment drive growth

Indias economy is set to become the worlds third-largest with a GDP of USD 5 trillion within the next three years.

Driven by strong domestic demand, private consumption, and investment, India has sustained over 7% growth in recent years. Key reforms, investments in infrastructure, and improved ease of doing business have bolstered economic activity. The GST has unified domestic markets, reduced logistics costs, and expanded the tax base, enhancing public finances. The RBIs efforts to control inflation have provided a stable environment for long-term investments.

Alongside these developments, advancements in human capital, technological progress, and institutional efficiency are driving sustained growth. With these strengths, India aims to reach a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030, striving to elevate the quality of life and living standards for its citizens.

Source:https://dea.gov.in/sites/default/files/The%20

Indian%20Economy%20-%20A%20Review_Jan%202024.pdf

Global staffing industry

The World Employment and Social Outlook report for May 2024 presents a generally positive economic growth trajectory and a stable labour market outlook. Despite the relatively benign cyclical outlook in predominantly high- income countries, global labour underutilization remains pervasive. The unemployment rate stands at 4.9% for 2024, equating to 183 million unemployed persons. It is crucial to consider broader measures of labour underutilization, such as the jobs gap and LU3 indicators, to understand the true extent of employment needs.

For2024, the global unemployment rate is projected at 4.9%, with 183 million individuals unemployed.

The informal employment sector sees a substantial number of women with shorter job tenures compared to men, leading to higher job separation rates and lower returns to tenure.

This trend indicates a need for improved care policies and services to support womens participation in the formal workforce

Global GDP growth is projected at 3.2% in 2024, but the link between economic growth and poverty reduction has weakened.

While GDP growth remains crucial for development, the report emphasizes the importance of measuring and monitoring social progress indicators beyond economic activity alone. Since 2015, there has been a slowdown in progress

towards reducing poverty and informality. The link between these indicators and economic growth has diminished, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to achieve the 2030 agenda objectives. This includes promoting inclusive, equitable, and effective public policies that resonate with societal needs and uphold human dignity for all.

Sustainable development necessitates inclusive growth that benefits all, addressing disparities and promoting equitable policies.

Economic growth during the first months of 2024 has been broadly consistent with expectations, with a projected global GDP growth of 3.2% and decreasing global inflation. However, real wages remain slightly below 2019 levels globally, although some emerging economies have seen real wage increases. The report also highlights that restrictive macroeconomic policies could have delayed effects on the labour market, particularly in vulnerable countries facing multiple challenges such as conflict, food insecurity, and fiscal constraints.

Average Annual Growth Rates in Selected Indicators (Percentage change)

Particulars 2005-2015 2015-2019 2015-2022 GDP per capita (constant US$ in PPP terms) 2.2 2.2 1.8 Population living below the poverty line (US$2.15 per person in PPP terms) -5.7 -3.3 -1.4 Informal employment 0.7 0.9 1 Formal employment 2 1.5 1

Source: https://www.ilo.org/publications/flagship-reports/ world-employment-and-social-outlook-trends-2024

Indian Staffing Industry

The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) reported a 3.6% growth in the staffing industry during the third quarter of FY24, indicating a steady demand for flexible workforce solutions across various sectors. This growth trend is part of a broader upward trajectory, with the industry experiencing a notable 16.4% YoY increase throughout 2023. Key sectors such as e-commerce, retail, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, and aviation played crucial roles in driving this employment surge, highlighting the industrys vital contribution to economic activity and job creation.

By December 2023, the formal flexi workforce employed by ISF members had grown to 1.62 million individuals, underscoring the sectors significant impact on employment generation. General Flexi Staffing showed a commendable 3.8% QoQ growth in Q3 FY24, while IT staffing experienced a slight decline during the same period. President of ISF, Mr. Lohit Bhatia, praised the industrys double-digit growth rate

of 16.4% YoY, emphasizing its resilience and critical role in supporting Indias workforce.

ISF remains committed to advocating for the recognition, fair treatment, and social security of temporary workers, addressing the needs of this substantial segment within Indias labour market.

Source:https://www.ibef.org/news/flexi-staffing-industry-

grows-3-6-in-december-quarter-of-fy24-report

Flexi Staffing Industry

Flexi Staffing industry added 2.20 lakh new formal jobs in 2023-24, showcasing robust growth.

? Growth and Employment Generation: The Flexi Staffing industry demonstrated a significant 15.3% YoY growth in new employment for 2023-24, adding approximately 2.20 lakh new formal jobs. The industry continues to support a substantial workforce, with ISF members employing 1.66 million flexi workers as of March 2024.

? Sectoral Contribution: Key sectors contributing to this growth include E-commerce, Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, FMCG, and CD, among others. The sustained demand across these sectors has driven the industrys robust performance.

? Social Impact: Flexi staffing plays a crucial role in transitioning informal employment to formal employment, providing workers with social security, wage protection, and opportunities for upskilling and reskilling on the job. This pathway often leads to permanent employment for many job seekers.

? Women Workforce Participation: Flexi staffing companies have been successful in improving female workforce participation by offering more flexible work opportunities.

https://indianstaffingfederation.org/isf-images/esearch(new)-

img/Indian%20Staffing%20Federation%20-%20Staffing%20

Employment%20Trends%20Annual%20Report%202024.pdf

General Staffing

High demand in FMCG, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and more, fuelling growth.

? Steady Growth: The General Staffing segment, which caters to all sectors except IT and ITeS, experienced a 16.2% YoY growth in 2023-24, with a 2.4% QoQ increase in Q4 202324. This segment added 2.02 lakh new formal jobs over the year.

? Sectoral Drivers: Demand for general staffing was primarily driven by sectors such as FMCG, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, Banking, and Energy. The consistent demand across these industries has helped sustain growth.

? Positive Impact: The general staffing industry not only supports a diverse range of sectors but also contributes significantly to formal employment, providing job security and facilitating workforce mobilization

IT Staffing

The IT Staffing industry faced a 4.4% YoY decline and a 1.1% QoQ drop in Q4 2023-24, but is gradually recovering. Emerging opportunities in digital adoption, government projects, and global capability centres (GCCs) are expected to drive growth.

Despite a 4.4% contraction in IT staffing this fiscal year, the sector is experiencing a gradual recovery driven by various factors, including geopolitical developments and market adjustments. This recovery is influenced by scenarios such as the dynamics in the US markets, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and fluctuations in global financial markets. Over the past two years, companies have been adjusting their capacities and focusing on enhancing productivity to meet market pressures.

The average salary in the flexible staffing sector is ^22,000 per month, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage. This reflects the sectors crucial role in creating formal employment opportunities. Regions like Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana offer the highest salary averages, driven by the widespread adoption of contract staffing across various industries.

According to the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the market has shown substantial improvement across most sectors, underscoring the critical role of the IT staffing industry in driving employment and economic stability in India.

Source: https://www.business-standard.com/industry/news/

flexi-staffing-industry-grew-by-15-3-in-fy24-indian-staffing-

federation-124071101060_1.html

Employment trends in 2024

In 2024, the employment sector demonstrated remarkable resilience, navigating geopolitical and economic shifts with a steady recovery. Despite challenges in IT staffing, increased demand and productivity enhancements fuelled positive employment trends.

In 2024, the employment landscape exhibited significant resilience and adaptation in response to global geopolitical and economic fluctuations. Despite a 4.4% contraction in the IT staffing sector due to earlier right-sizing efforts and ongoing geopolitical tensions, there was a gradual recovery driven by increased demand and productivity enhancements. Key regions such as Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana witnessed higher salary averages, reflecting the industrys robust adoption of contract staffing.

Government initiatives, including comprehensive employment and skilling packages, played a crucial role in fostering job creation and economic stability. These initiatives, aimed at benefiting millions of youths and supporting womens workforce participation, underscore the ongoing commitment to enhancing employment opportunities and addressing market pressures. Overall, the year marked a phase of strategic recovery and growth, setting a positive trajectory for future employment trends.

Globally, the employment landscape in 2024 is projected to experience notable changes. Despite positive employment growth and low unemployment rates, several underlying challenges persist. The mean weekly hours worked per employed person have yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, indicating potential adverse effects on overall labour supply.

Real wages have seen a decline in most G20 countries in

2023, unable to keep pace with inflation. However, China, the Russian Federation, and Mexico have enjoyed positive real wage growth, primarily due to high labour productivity. Looking ahead, the economic slowdown is expected to catch up with job creation, with employment growth forecasted to slow significantly. Globally, employment growth is anticipated to be positive but modest, with rates of only 0.8% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025, less than half the growth rate of 2023. High-income countries may face even more pronounced challenges, with expected negative employment growth in

2024.

In the Asia and Pacific region, GDP growth and labour market trends reflect a recovery from COVID-19 restrictions, with labour force participation rates resuming a pre-pandemic downward trend. South Asia, buoyed by high investment growth in India, is expected to continue experiencing strong economic and employment growth.

Policy actions in response to these trends may be constrained by the macroeconomic environment, particularly due to rising borrowing costs and high levels of sovereign debt. Addressing labour market and skills imbalances will be crucial in tackling both short-term challenges and underlying structural issues.

Source: https://www.ilo.org/publications/flagship-reports/ world-employment-and-social-outlook-trends-2024

Government Initiatives: Empower Talent and Foster Sustainable Growth

Prime Ministers US$ 23.88 Billion Package: A Major Boost for Employment and Skilling, Aligning with Companys Mission to

The Prime Ministers package worth US$ 23.88 billion (Rs.

2 lakh crore) is a significant boost to employment and skilling initiatives, positively impacting STMLs strategic objectives and providing substantial opportunities for youth development. This government support aligns perfectly with STMLs mission to empower talent and foster sustainable growth.

The Union Budget 2024-25, presented by the finance minister, places a strong emphasis on enhancing employment and skill development. A significant component of this budget is the Prime Ministers package, which allocates US$ 23.88 billion (? 2 lakh crore) to support 5 key schemes to provide employment, skilling, and other opportunities to 4.1 crore youth over the next five years.

Other initiatives include a new scheme to skill 20 lakh youth, an upgrade to 1,000 industrial training institutes, and an internship program offering opportunities to one crore youth with financial support. The Budget also promotes womens workforce participation by proposing working women hostels and creches. It supports entrepreneurship through financial aid and tax benefits for start-ups and MSMEs. An 11% increase in capital expenditure to US$ 132.64 billion (Rs. 11.11 lakh crore) will create jobs in various sectors,

and increased funding for MGNREGA will support rural employment.

Source: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Company Overview

Spectrum Talent Management Limited, founded in 2008 by Vidur Gupta and Sidharth Agarwal, is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions, including general staffing, IT staff augmentation, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, and apprenticeship programs through NAPS & NATS.

Over the past 15 years, we have grown into a global talent management company, with a workforce of over 18,875 individuals and 8,279 apprentices. Our operations extend across India and internationally to the United States and the United Kingdom, supported by a core team of 490 professionals and a vendor network of 322 partners.

As a bootstrapped, founder-driven company, Spectrum has focused on delivering high-quality services and building longterm relationships with clients and candidates. Our broad range of services and extensive reach enable us to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide, making us a trusted partner in the HR services industry.

Financial Highlights

In Mn

Particulars FY23 FY24 Revenues 7,680.37 10,162.01 Other Income 7.68 24.61 EBITDA 243.41 118.4 EBITDA Margin 3.20% 1.17% PAT 278.13 116.02 PAT Margin 3.60% 1.10% Net Worth 558.06 1,465.94 Cash from Operations 91.51 -48.06 Cash from Investments -11.84 -48.37 Cash from financial Activities -71.72 757.93 Debt to Equity(x) 0.3 0.1 Current Ratio 3.58 2.9 BV (?) 63.5 24.2

For the fiscal year 2024, we achieved significant financial growth with total revenue increasing by 32.5% YoY to ?10,162.01 million, driven by strong performances in manpower supply, recruitment services, and electronic goods exports. Our EBITDA was ?118.4 million with a margin of 1.17%, and our PAT was ?116.02 million, resulting in a PAT margin of 1.10%.

Our net worth rose to ?1,465.94 million from? 558.06 million in FY23. Despite negative cash from operations (- ?48.06 million) and investments (- ?48.37 million), we generated ? 757.93 million from financial activities. The Debt-to-Equity ratio improved to 0.1 from 0.3, and our current ratio was 2.9, indicating solid financial health and liquidity.

In summary, our effective management and strategic investments have reinforced our market position and commitment to delivering stakeholder value.

Ratio Analysis

S No. Particulars Resulted ratio (March, 2024) Variance 1 Current Ratio 3.58 117.52% (1) 2 Debt Equity Ratio 0.01 -98.41% (2) 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 14.33 -59.96% (3) 4 Return on Equity 11.46% 82.17% (4) 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio 119.74 56.87% (5) 6 Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio 14.65 -2,42% 7 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio 1457.32 95.93% (6) 8 Net Capital Turnover Ratio 7.66 -68.35% (7) 9 Net Profit Ratio 0.99% -68.70% (8) 10 Return on Capital Employed 7.49% -81.54% (4) 11 Return on Investment NA NA

**The company has raised money through initial public offering during the year, due to which the above-mentioned ratios have been significantly changed.

1. During the current year, current assets of company have increased due to IPO proceeds, which leads to increase in Current ratio.

2. During the current year, shareholders equity has increased due to IPO proceeds and utilization of cash credit facility has decreased, thereby leading to decrease in Debt-equity ratio.

3. During the current year, profit of the company has substantially decreased, thereby leading to decrease in Debt service coverage ratio.

4. During the current year, shareholders equity has increased due to IPO proceeds and profit of the company has decreased, thereby leading to decrease in Return on equity and Return on Capital employed.

5. During the year revenue from operations on Trading of Electronic Goods has increased, thereby leading to increase in Inventory turnover ratio.

6. During the year purchases has been increased due to rise in business of Electronic Goods, which leads to increase in Trade payable ratio.

7. During the current year, Average working capital have been

increased significantly which leads to decrease in Net capital turnover ratio.

8. During the year profits of the company has decreased due to decrease in margins, which leads to decrease in net profit ratio.

Segment Wise Performance

For the fiscal year 2024, our financial performance was marked by substantial growth in segmental revenues. Manpower Supply & Recruitment Services generated ?

6,045 million, reflecting a 20% increase from the previous year. Exports of Electronics Goods saw an impressive 56% rise, reaching ? 4,117 million. Overall, the total income from operations grew by 32% YoY to?10,162 million. Our EBITDA for the year was ?94 million, with Manpower Supply & Recruitment Services contributing ?63 million and Exports of Electronics Goods contributing ?31 million. The EBITDA margin for both segments stood at 1%, showcasing stable operational efficiency despite increased costs.

We demonstrated our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and expand our footprint. Despite the decline in EBITDA to ?94 million, our focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments has positioned us well for sustained future success. Our commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders remains steadfast as we continue to navigate the dynamic market landscape.

Market Conditions and Growth Drivers

The global labour market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing formalization of the economy and the under-penetrated and fragmented nature of recruitment outsourcing in India. Company leverages technology through its in-house developed tools, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting its aggressive expansion strategy. The companys young and dynamic management team, with an average age of 40 years, is well-positioned to capitalize on these market opportunities

However, the companys EBITDA decreased by 60.2% YoY, which was primarily due to the higher base effect of the previous years exceptional performance. The EBITDA margin contracted to 0.9% from 3.1% in the previous year. Profit before tax and profit after tax also declined significantly by 54.7% and 58.3% respectively, reflecting the challenging economic conditions and increased operational costs

Operational Highlights

Spectrums headcount grew by 24% YoY, with the total headcount reaching 27,154 by the end of FY24. This growth was driven by both staffing and apprenticeship programs.

The company added 5,247 managed headcounts in FY24, with a notable contribution of 3,707 in the second half of the fiscal year. The headcount in the apprenticeship vertical also showed a promising growth, with an addition of 2,823 trainees.

Key Developments and Future Outlook

The Company has expanded its global footprint, closing positions in over 30 countries and adding 70 new clients in FY24. The company is poised to further leverage technology

and its strong vendor network of over 322 partners to drive future growth. Additionally, the recent appointment of Mr. Peush Saproo as the Sales Head for RPO & IT Staffing Business is expected to bolster the companys market position and client acquisition efforts.

Industry Future

The HR and talent management industry is poised for substantial transformation and growth in the coming years. Several key trends are expected to shape the future of the industry:

1. Technological Integration: The adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation will enhance recruitment processes, improve talent matching, and streamline administrative tasks.

2. Remote Work and Gig Economy: The rise of remote work and the gig economy will necessitate new models of workforce management, emphasizing flexibility, virtual collaboration tools, and innovative staffing solutions.

3. Diversity and Inclusion: Increasing emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) will drive demand for more inclusive hiring practices and training programs to foster diverse workplaces.

4. Upskilling and Reskilling: Continuous learning and development will become crucial as industries evolve. Companies will invest in upskilling and reskilling initiatives to keep their workforce relevant and competitive.

5. Data-Driven Decision Making: The use of data analytics and predictive insights will become integral to HR strategies, enabling organizations to make informed decisions about talent acquisition, retention, and development.

In conclusion, while Company faced financial challenges in FY24, the companys strategic initiatives, market positioning, and robust operational framework provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth in the coming years. The management remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through continuous innovation, market expansion, and operational excellence. As the industry evolves, Spectrum is well-positioned to leverage emerging trends and maintain its leadership in the global talent management sector.

Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities:

The staffing industry in India is poised for substantial growth, driven by the escalating demand for human capital management solutions across various sectors like IT, telecom, infrastructure, and FMCG. This trend offers a lucrative opportunity for companies like Spectrum Talent

Management to expand their services, including innovative offerings like the Degree Apprenticeship programme, which can deliver enhanced value to their clients. The prevailing focus on employability enhancement and business-friendly processes in the country further provides a favourable environment for Spectrum Talent Management to leverage its specialized expertise. The current landscape, marked by the surge in remote work and digital transformation, has sparked a heightened need for digital hiring solutions, a realm where the company can flourish. Moreover, the emergence of the gig economy has led to an increased requirement for flexible and temporary workforce solutions, opening up significant avenues for the company to cater to this evolving demand. By capitalizing on these opportunities and aligning its services with the changing dynamics of the industry, Spectrum Talent Management is well-positioned to establish itself as a key player in the staffing arena while contributing meaningfully to Indias burgeoning economic landscape.

Threats:

A slowdown in economic growth in India could adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. Changing laws, rules and regulations and legal uncertainties, including adverse application of tax laws, may adversely affect our business and financial performance. Inflation in India could have an adverse effect on our profitability and if significant, on our financial condition.

Risk Management and Mitigation Strategies

1. Talent Risk:

Description: Securing and retaining skilled talent is crucial for fulfilling diverse client needs.

Mitigation: The company employs a combination of traditional and online recruitment methods to identify and attract top talent. It also offers training and upskilling programs to promote career advancement and retain valuable associates.

2. Technological Risk:

Description: Rapid technological advancements and the growing reliance on digital HR solutions might threaten the companys position.

Mitigation: The company invests continuously in research and development to stay ahead in the technology landscape. Collaboration with technology firms is explored to provide innovative, integrated solutions to clients.

3. Compliance and Legal Risk:

Description: The legal framework and stringent labour laws in India could pose challenges for the companys HR solutions business.

Mitigation: The company commits to complying with all relevant laws and regulations. It prioritizes transparency, accountability, and staying up-to-date with evolving regulations. Ethical conduct is maintained to minimize legal risks.

4. Competition Risk:

Description: The company faces fierce competition from both domestic and international human capital management firms.

Mitigation: Strategic partnerships with state governments and corporations provide the company with a competitive edge. Continuous improvement and innovation are key to outpacing competitors.

5. Credit Risk:

Description: Delayed customer payments can escalate working capital and interest costs.

Mitigation: The company diligently follows credit monitoring and billing protocols. It accounts for expected credit losses in financial reporting and maintains regular monitoring to ensure timely collections.

6. Macroeconomic Risk:

Description: Economic instability resulting from geopolitical issues impacts job creation, inflation, talent mobility, and customer demand.

Mitigation: The company adopts a flexible business approach to adapt to changing economic conditions. By fostering strong client and candidate relationships, it enhances resilience against economic uncertainties.

By effectively identifying these risks and implementing comprehensive mitigation strategies, the company demonstrates its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. Through talent development,

!

technological innovation, adherence to legal standards, adaptive strategies, financial prudence, and strategic collaborations, the company aims to thrive amidst challenges and maintain its position as a leader in the HR solutions market.

Outlook

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

The Company maintains a robust Internal Control System (ICS) in alignment with the Companies Act, 2013. This ICS is tailored to fit the companys business size, complexity, and scale. The Board of Directors has established internal financial controls through policies and procedures to ensure orderly operations, legal compliance, asset safeguarding, fraud prevention, accurate accounting, and timely financial reporting.

In line with Section 177 of the Act, the Audit Committee, with three independent directors among its seven members, meets quarterly to review internal audit reports. These reports help scrutinize key audit findings, assessing the effectiveness of financial controls, internal controls, risk management, and compliance processes. Regular follow-up reviews by the internal auditor ensure timely resolution implementation.

In line with Section 177 of the Companies Act and Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, both Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee affirm the adequacy of the companys internal financial controls for reporting, attesting to their consistent and effective operation throughout the year.

Human Resources Development

Everything we do, we do better together. The Company with a large workforce of 4500 permanent employees, attracts, develops, engages and retains talent in a dynamic and competitive environment. The Company is continuously transforming and developing its talent, both through learning and hiring.

The Human Resources function operates as a strategic collaboration within the business, aligning itself closely with the Companys objectives. Our Company has meticulously established policies that conform to the prevailing laws, including those mandated by the Companies Act of 2013 and the SEBI LODR Regulations of 2015. These policies encompass a range of vital areas, such as the Code of Conduct and Business Ethics for employees, senior management, and directors; a comprehensive Succession

Plan policy; measures to prevent and address instances of Sexual Harassment as stipulated by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act of 2013; Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism guidelines; an Anti-Bribery Policy; and a Policy on Insider Trading as per the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations of 2015 and their subsequent revisions. All of these policies and codes have been made accessible on the Companys official website.

Our Company is deeply committed to ensuring that employees uphold the organizational culture and values while remaining dedicated to our business objectives. We have a structured framework for providing both technical and safety training to our workforce at regular intervals. Moreover, we have established a robust performance evaluation system that intricately links individual objectives with the broader organizational goals. This synergy between individual growth and organizational advancement serves as a cornerstone for our continuous progress.

Cautionary Statement

According to the applicable securities laws and regulations, any statements in this report that refer to the companys goals, estimates, forecasts, projections, or outlooks are forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes could differ from these predictions, expectations, and others, whether explicitly stated or implicit. The assumptions and upcoming events upon which the statements are predicated are outside of the Companys immediate control. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly edit, change, or revise any of the statements in light of new information, events, or developments.