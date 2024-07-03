Summary

TTK Healthcare Limited, a TTK Group Company was incorporated in May 1958 as Orient Pharma and later renamed as TTK Pharma in Nov 81. The Company is the owner of famous Woodwards Gripewater brand. The Company operate into five main Strategic Business Units namely, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Medical Devices, Foods and Protective Devices divisions. It is engaged into Animal Welfare Products, Consumer Products, Medical Devices, Protective Devices and Foods Businesses. In 1992, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 35 aggregating Rs 5.81 cr to finance long-term working capital needs, normal capital expenditure, and product promotion. Products of TTK Healthcare include cardiac care systems, blood management systems, renal care systems, hospital accessories, antibiotics, Woodwards gripe water, animal medicines, etc. It also has a consumer products and food division manufacturing kiwi shoe polishes, snacks, etc. The company has collaborations with a number of foreign corporations such as London International, Kali-Chemi, Germany; Hatu-ICO, Spain; Nicholas Kiwi, US, etc. The products of the company are exported to the UK, Egypt, the US, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Carribean countries, etc.The Pallavaram plant of the company has been accredited with the ISO 14002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Also, one of the group companies, TT Maps and Publications was merged with TTK Pharma in 1993.The company faced some rough weather in Jul.95 whe

Read More