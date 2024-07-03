iifl-logo-icon 1
TTK Healthcare Ltd Share Price

1,393.1
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:48 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,434.6
  • Day's High1,436
  • 52 Wk High1,893.95
  • Prev. Close1,417.25
  • Day's Low1,393.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,310.15
  • Turnover (lac)7.99
  • P/E30.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value739.74
  • EPS45.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,968.5
  • Div. Yield0.7
TTK Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

TTK Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

TTK Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TTK Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.56%

Non-Promoter- 3.03%

Institutions: 3.03%

Non-Institutions: 22.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TTK Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.13

14.13

14.13

14.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

986.79

939.25

315.5

280.52

Net Worth

1,000.92

953.38

329.63

294.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

636.52

645.76

577.54

532.73

yoy growth (%)

-1.43

11.81

8.41

2.67

Raw materials

-251.73

-260.02

-241.59

-243.24

As % of sales

39.54

40.26

41.83

45.66

Employee costs

-160.07

-143.94

-108.98

-88.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.95

19.42

30.14

30.05

Depreciation

-13.71

-14.37

-15.24

-11.86

Tax paid

9.38

-7.1

-11.98

-10.72

Working capital

49.33

19.85

65.62

8.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.43

11.81

8.41

2.67

Op profit growth

23.3

-33.49

8.22

-2.86

EBIT growth

37.38

-34.93

5.13

-14.62

Net profit growth

276.97

-32.18

-6.04

-14.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003

Gross Sales

147.17

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

147.17

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.74

TTK Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TTK Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

T T Raghunathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R K Tulshan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K Shankaran

Whole Time Director & Secretar

S Kalyanaraman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vandana R Walvekar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Girish Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Balasubramanian

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Ramesh Rajan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Ranganathan

Non Executive Director

T T Mukund

Independent Director

Murali Neelakantan

Additional Director

ANIYAN K S

Additional Director

Hastha Shivaramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TTK Healthcare Ltd

Summary

TTK Healthcare Limited, a TTK Group Company was incorporated in May 1958 as Orient Pharma and later renamed as TTK Pharma in Nov 81. The Company is the owner of famous Woodwards Gripewater brand. The Company operate into five main Strategic Business Units namely, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Medical Devices, Foods and Protective Devices divisions. It is engaged into Animal Welfare Products, Consumer Products, Medical Devices, Protective Devices and Foods Businesses. In 1992, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 35 aggregating Rs 5.81 cr to finance long-term working capital needs, normal capital expenditure, and product promotion. Products of TTK Healthcare include cardiac care systems, blood management systems, renal care systems, hospital accessories, antibiotics, Woodwards gripe water, animal medicines, etc. It also has a consumer products and food division manufacturing kiwi shoe polishes, snacks, etc. The company has collaborations with a number of foreign corporations such as London International, Kali-Chemi, Germany; Hatu-ICO, Spain; Nicholas Kiwi, US, etc. The products of the company are exported to the UK, Egypt, the US, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Carribean countries, etc.The Pallavaram plant of the company has been accredited with the ISO 14002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Also, one of the group companies, TT Maps and Publications was merged with TTK Pharma in 1993.The company faced some rough weather in Jul.95 whe
Company FAQs

What is the TTK Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The TTK Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1393.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd is ₹1968.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TTK Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TTK Healthcare Ltd is 30.99 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TTK Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTK Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTK Healthcare Ltd is ₹1310.15 and ₹1893.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TTK Healthcare Ltd?

TTK Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.67%, 3 Years at 25.56%, 1 Year at 4.61%, 6 Month at -2.25%, 3 Month at -12.80% and 1 Month at -7.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TTK Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TTK Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.56 %
Institutions - 3.04 %
Public - 22.40 %

