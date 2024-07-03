SectorDiversified
Open₹1,434.6
Prev. Close₹1,417.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.99
Day's High₹1,436
Day's Low₹1,393.05
52 Week's High₹1,893.95
52 Week's Low₹1,310.15
Book Value₹739.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,968.5
P/E30.99
EPS45.79
Divi. Yield0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.13
14.13
14.13
14.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
986.79
939.25
315.5
280.52
Net Worth
1,000.92
953.38
329.63
294.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
636.52
645.76
577.54
532.73
yoy growth (%)
-1.43
11.81
8.41
2.67
Raw materials
-251.73
-260.02
-241.59
-243.24
As % of sales
39.54
40.26
41.83
45.66
Employee costs
-160.07
-143.94
-108.98
-88.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.95
19.42
30.14
30.05
Depreciation
-13.71
-14.37
-15.24
-11.86
Tax paid
9.38
-7.1
-11.98
-10.72
Working capital
49.33
19.85
65.62
8.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.43
11.81
8.41
2.67
Op profit growth
23.3
-33.49
8.22
-2.86
EBIT growth
37.38
-34.93
5.13
-14.62
Net profit growth
276.97
-32.18
-6.04
-14.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
147.17
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
147.17
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
T T Raghunathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R K Tulshan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K Shankaran
Whole Time Director & Secretar
S Kalyanaraman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vandana R Walvekar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Girish Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Balasubramanian
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Ramesh Rajan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Ranganathan
Non Executive Director
T T Mukund
Independent Director
Murali Neelakantan
Additional Director
ANIYAN K S
Additional Director
Hastha Shivaramakrishnan
Reports by TTK Healthcare Ltd
Summary
TTK Healthcare Limited, a TTK Group Company was incorporated in May 1958 as Orient Pharma and later renamed as TTK Pharma in Nov 81. The Company is the owner of famous Woodwards Gripewater brand. The Company operate into five main Strategic Business Units namely, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Medical Devices, Foods and Protective Devices divisions. It is engaged into Animal Welfare Products, Consumer Products, Medical Devices, Protective Devices and Foods Businesses. In 1992, the company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 35 aggregating Rs 5.81 cr to finance long-term working capital needs, normal capital expenditure, and product promotion. Products of TTK Healthcare include cardiac care systems, blood management systems, renal care systems, hospital accessories, antibiotics, Woodwards gripe water, animal medicines, etc. It also has a consumer products and food division manufacturing kiwi shoe polishes, snacks, etc. The company has collaborations with a number of foreign corporations such as London International, Kali-Chemi, Germany; Hatu-ICO, Spain; Nicholas Kiwi, US, etc. The products of the company are exported to the UK, Egypt, the US, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Carribean countries, etc.The Pallavaram plant of the company has been accredited with the ISO 14002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Also, one of the group companies, TT Maps and Publications was merged with TTK Pharma in 1993.The company faced some rough weather in Jul.95 whe
Read More
The TTK Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1393.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTK Healthcare Ltd is ₹1968.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TTK Healthcare Ltd is 30.99 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTK Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTK Healthcare Ltd is ₹1310.15 and ₹1893.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TTK Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.67%, 3 Years at 25.56%, 1 Year at 4.61%, 6 Month at -2.25%, 3 Month at -12.80% and 1 Month at -7.21%.
