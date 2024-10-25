|Purpose
|25 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|TTK HEALTHCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation - October 25 2024 Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|TTK HEALTHCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 02 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|TTK HEALTHCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the May 24 2024 inter alia (i) to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024; and (ii) to consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Jan 2024
|TTK HEALTHCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 2nd February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Period ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Reappointment of Directors, effective 1st June, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders. (1) Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Period ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report; (2) Reappointment of Directors; (3) Postal Ballot Process for obtaining the approval of the Shareholders for the reappointment of Directors; and (4) Appointment of Internal Auditors and Tax Auditor. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation relating to conducting of the Postal Ballot Process and the Calendar of Events. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
